Sheffield United v QPR: Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction for Tuesday night clash

The Championship league leaders meet the division’s fifth-placed side on Tuesday night as Sheffield United welcome Queens Park Rangers to Bramall Lane.

The Blades are currently on a 10-match unbeaten streak in the league, although they may feel they should be heading into this contest with Mick Beale’s side with five wins in a row to their name after they went a goal to the good against Birmingham City on Saturday.

Some slack defending though allowed Troy Deeney to bag an equaliser for the Blues, and United were not able to breach John Ruddy’s goal further in their bid to extend their lead at the top of the league, which has now been narrowed down to one point by Norwich City.

Quiz: Have any of these 20 current or ex-Sheffield United players ever played for a German club?

1 of 20 Reda Khadra Yes No

Paul Heckingbottom will now pit his wits this week against a novice head coach in Beale, who has his QPR side in good form with just one loss out of the Hoops’ last seven league outings.

QPR were successful on the road against Bristol City this past weekend, with Stefan Johansen and Tyler Roberts scoring in a 2-1 success for the West Londoners, but ex-EFL midfielder turned pundit David Prutton believes they will be on the wrong end of that same scoreline on Tuesday evening when they make the trip to South Yorkshire.

“Sheffield United were surprisingly held at home by Birmingham on Saturday, but they are still sitting pretty at the top of the table and will still be confident heading into this one,” Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports column.

“QPR have crept into the top six and are improving all the time under Michael Beale.

“They have also been decent on the road this season, winning three of their last four away from home.

“They could run the Blades close, but I’m backing the home side to quickly return to winning ways.”

The Verdict

Without Anel Ahmedhodzic due to injury, United do look slightly weaker at the back, and that could be exploited by QPR’s attacking threats.

Paul Heckingbottom likes his wing-backs to push high up the pitch, and the space that Chris Willock and Ilias Chair could have to attack into could be very dangerous indeed.

That is why you have to give QPR a live chance of taking at least a point, but Sheffield United are the league leaders for a reason.

Especially with a raucous Bramall Lane crowd behind them, the Blades are going to be hard to beat and QPR will be up against it you’d imagine from the off.