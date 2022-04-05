Sheffield United v QPR: Confirmed XIs as team news drops at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United host Queens Park Rangers in the Sky Bet Championship tonight, as both clubs look to get back to winning ways after defeats at the weekend.

Paul Heckingbottom watched his Blades slip to a 1-0 defeat to Stoke City, whilst QPR were beaten by Fulham as the pressure starts to build on Mark Warburton.

Tonight’s clash, then, is hugely important, with these two sides still chasing play-off football next month.

Football League World are in place in the press box at Bramall Lane, where the team news has just landed:

Sheffield United

Heckingbottom makes three changes, despite the continued absence of Billy Sharp.

Oli McBurnie leads the line, replacing Daniel Jebbison, whilst there’s a debut for Filip Uremovic and a return to the starting line-up for Enda Stevens.

Jebbison, along with Jack Robinson and Rhys Norrington-Davies, drops to the bench.

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham; Baldock, Uremovic, Egan, B Davies, Stevens; Berge, Norwood, Fleck; Gibbs-White; McBurnie.

Subs: A Davies; Robinson, Osborn, Hourihane, Ndiaye, Norrington-Davies, Jebbison.

QPR

Warburton has opted to make five changes from the side that lost to Fulham at the weekend, as Albert Adomah and Jimmy Dunne come into a restructured defence, replacing Moses Odubajo and Dion Sanderson.

There are other changes further forwards, with Jeff Hendrick coming into the starting line-up and Ilias Chair returning, too.

Finally, Andre Gray comes into the side to partner Lyndon Dykes in attack.

QPR XI: Westwood; Adomah, Dickie, Dunne, Barbet, Wallace; Hendrick, Field; Chair; Dyke, Gray.

Subs: Mahoney; Amos, Austin, Thomas, McCallum, Dozzell, Sanderson.