Sheffield United v Preston North End: Confirmed XIs; Jokanovic hands Olsen debut, McAvoy unchanged

20 mins ago

Sheffield United host Preston North End at Bramall Lane this evening, with the Blades looking to build on a first league win of the season after thumping Peterborough United here on Saturday. 

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side meet a difficult challenge in the form of Preston, though, as Frankie McAvoy’s men have managed to put seven points on the board after a tough start.

Sheffield United 

Unsurprisingly, Jokanovic is sticking with the bulk of the side that beat Peterborough so convincingly.

Robin Olsen does come in for a debut in goal, though, whilst Ben Osborn is replaced by Luke Freeman after falling ill.

Sheffield United XI: Olsen; Baldock, Egan, Robinson, Norrington-Davies; Norwood, Fleck, Freeman; Ndiaye, Gibbs-White; Sharp.

Subs: Foderingham, Basham, Brewster, Berge, McBurnie, Bogle, Hourihane.

Preston North End

McAvoy, meanwhile, has resisted the urge to make changes to his side and names an unchanged line-up from the team that picked up a point against Bristol City on Saturday.

Preston North End XI: Iversen; Storey, Bauer, Hughes; Van Den Berg, Whiteman, Ledson, Earl; Johnson; Maguire, Riis.

Subs: Rudd, Cunningham, Lindsay, Browne, McCann, Potts, Murphy.


