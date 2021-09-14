Sheffield United v Preston North End: Confirmed XIs; Jokanovic hands Olsen debut, McAvoy unchanged

Sheffield United host Preston North End at Bramall Lane this evening, with the Blades looking to build on a first league win of the season after thumping Peterborough United here on Saturday.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side meet a difficult challenge in the form of Preston, though, as Frankie McAvoy’s men have managed to put seven points on the board after a tough start.

Football League World are in place in the press box at Bramall Lane, where the team news has just reached us.

Sheffield United

Unsurprisingly, Jokanovic is sticking with the bulk of the side that beat Peterborough so convincingly.

Robin Olsen does come in for a debut in goal, though, whilst Ben Osborn is replaced by Luke Freeman after falling ill.

Sheffield United XI: Olsen; Baldock, Egan, Robinson, Norrington-Davies; Norwood, Fleck, Freeman; Ndiaye, Gibbs-White; Sharp.

Subs: Foderingham, Basham, Brewster, Berge, McBurnie, Bogle, Hourihane.

Preston North End

McAvoy, meanwhile, has resisted the urge to make changes to his side and names an unchanged line-up from the team that picked up a point against Bristol City on Saturday.

Preston North End XI: Iversen; Storey, Bauer, Hughes; Van Den Berg, Whiteman, Ledson, Earl; Johnson; Maguire, Riis.

Subs: Rudd, Cunningham, Lindsay, Browne, McCann, Potts, Murphy.