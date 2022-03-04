Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United host Nottingham Forest this evening in the Sky Bet Championship, with the guarantee of a place in the top-six heading into Saturday’s schedule the prize for the winner.

Paul Heckingbottom and Steve Cooper have turned their respective sides’ fortunes around since their appointments earlier in the season, with both strapped in for an exciting end to 2021/22.

Tonight’s clash looks a mouthwatering match-up in every sense, as two play-off hopefuls lock horns at Bramall Lane.

Latest team news

Heckingbottom has confirmed that he will give George Baldock every chance of featuring despite the fact he’s carrying a knock.

Sheffield United are already without Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick and Jayden Bogle, whilst Chris Basham is another absentee.

Charlie Goode, meanwhile, is suspended and is not due to return until next weekend’s clash with Coventry City.

The injury news from a Forest perspective is more positive, though.

Cooper has a fully fit squad available to him, minus Lewis Grabba.

Brice Samba (suspension) and Max Lowe will also be absent, with the latter ineligible to feature against his parent-club.

Samba is serving the final game of a three-game suspension.

Score prediction

It’s a tough game to call given the two sides are fairly evenly matched.

Sheffield United are having to lean on the depth Heckingbottom has within his squad given their injuries, but he’s still retaining the likes of Billy Sharp and Morgan Gibbs-White who carry a goal threat.

Grabban’s absence is never ideal for Forest, who are also missing their first-choice goalkeeper. Still, Brennan Johnson and Djed Spence carry a particular threat down the right, which Sheffield United may struggle to deal with.

There won’t be much in it, but you’ve got to expect an entertaining clash. 2-2.

Is there a live stream?

The game is live on Sky Sports, with coverage starting from 7pm on the Main Event channel.

Both clubs will also be offering match pass packages on their respective websites for fans that aren’t in attendance or watching along on Sky.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at Bramall Lane is 7:45pm with confirmed team news coming an hour earlier at 6:45pm.

