Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? Is it on TV? What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United take on Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final on Saturday.

United were able to overcome champions Fulham 4-0 on the final day of the season to secure a fifth place finish.

Meanwhile, Forest conceded a 94th minute goal to come away from Hull City with a point meaning they finished fourth in the league.

This will no doubt be a close game between both teams who have had successful seasons.

Nottingham Forest had the chance to secure automatic promotion towards the end of the season but ultimately, the season and its successes don’t count now as we approach the play-offs.

Latest team news

Sheffield United have been struggling with injuries this season and as it stands they remain without top scorer and captain Billy Sharp.

They are also missing Rhian Brewster and Jayden Bogle whilst Oli McBurnie and David McGoldrick are longer term absentees.

Last weekend Steve Cooper left a number of players out of the line up making sure he didn’t risk them for the play-offs.

Steve Cook missed out after suffering a head injury against Bournemouth and also for personal reasons so whether he will be available is yet to be seen.

Ryan Yates and Jack Colback also missed out last weekend due to injury and they will have to be assessed before the game.

Score prediction

This is going to be a close game and with the amount of pressure on both sides, it could well be a cagey affair too.

With the Blades having the home advantage and coming into this game with the confidence of a 4-0 win, we’re going to say 2-1 to Sheffield United.

Is there a live stream? Is it on TV?

The game is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

What time is kick-off?

The game takes place on Saturday afternoon and kick-off is at 3pm.