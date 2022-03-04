Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest: Confirmed XIs as team news emerges at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United host Nottingham Forest tonight in the Championship, as these divisional rivals hope to keep the pressure on the top-six ahead of Saturday’s schedule.

Positioned just outside the top-six, there’s a lot on the line tonight for both.

Football League World are positioned in the press box at Bramall Lane, where the confirmed team news has just dropped.

Sheffield United

Following last weekend’s loss at Millwall, Heckingbottom has made five changes, including bringing Femi Seriki into the side at right wing-back.

He replaces George Baldock, whilst Ben Davies comes into the defence in the place of Kyron Gordon.

John Fleck, Sander Berge and Morgan Gibbs-White are also rotated back into the XI.

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham; Egan, Davies, Robinson; Seriki, Berge, Norwood, Fleck, Norrington-Davies; Gibbs-White; Sharp.

Subs: Davies; Osborn, McBurnie, Hourihane, Ndiaye, Gordon, Jebbison.

Nottingham Forest

Cooper, meanwhile, has been forced into one change following the Reds’ win over Bristol City.

Max Lowe in ineligible to play against his parent-club, with Ryan Yates moving into the midfield and Jack Colback shifting out to left wing-back.

There’s no Brice Samba again due to suspension, with Ethan Horvath continuing in goal.

Nott’m Forest XI: Horvath; Worrall, Cook, McKenna; Spence, Garner, Yates, Colback; Zinckernagel; Johnson, Davis.

Subs: Smith; Figueiredo, Surrdige, Mighten, Cafu, Silva, Lolley.