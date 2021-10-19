Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Millwall

Sheffield United v Millwall: Confirmed XIs as McGoldrick returns and Rowett rings changes

Sheffield United host Millwall this evening in the Sky Bet Championship. 

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side are looking for back-to-back wins at Bramall Lane following Saturday’s success against Stoke City, whilst Gary Rowett is hoping Millwall can bounce back from a disappointing loss to Luton Town.

Football League World are in place in the press box and the team news has just dropped our way:

Sheffield United

David McGoldrick and Conor Hourihane come into the Sheffield United starting line-up this evening, replacing Iliman Ndiaye and Oliver Norwood, both of whom are named on the bench.

Lys Mousset is also amongst the substitutes. However, there’s no place in Jokanovic’s squad for Rhian Brewster again.

Sheffield United XI: Olsen; Bogle, Egan, Davies, Stevens; Fleck, Hourihane; Gibbs-White, McGoldrick, Osborn; Sharp. 

Subs: Basham, McBurnie, Mousset, Norwood, Foderingham, Robinson, Ndiaye. 

Millwall 

Scott Malone, Ryan Leonard and Tom Bradshaw come into Rowett’s starting XI this evening.

Murray Wallace and Dan McNamara miss out entirely, whilst Benik Afobe drops to the bench.

Millwall XI: Bialkowski; Ballard, Hutchinson, Cooper; Leonard, Evans, Saville, Malone; Wallace, Ojo; Bradshaw. 

Subs: Long, Kieftenbeld, Smith, Pearce, Bennett, Afobe, Mitchell. 


