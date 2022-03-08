Sheffield United v Middlesbrough: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

This evening sees a big clash in the race for the play-off places.

Chris Wilder returns to Sheffield United for the first time since leaving the club last season.

His Middlesbrough side will be looking to take three points back to the Riverside to boost their promotion chances.

The Blades trail Boro in the table by a solitary point going into this evening’s clash.

Victory would move Sheffield United into the play-off places, ahead of Middlesbrough in the table.

In fact, a win could take United as high as fourth in the Championship table.

Meanwhile, three points would give Boro a cushion over the chasing pack and move them above Blackburn Rovers in the table.

Latest team news

With George Baldock still unavailable for selection, Femi Seriki is in line for only his second start of the season.

Paul Heckingbottom also has the choice of bringing Ben Osborn into the team or moving Alan Norrington-Davies over from the left flank.

There is also a choice to be made up front for the partner of Billy Sharp, with Oliver McBurnie or Daniel Jebbison the two options.

With no fresh injury concerns, Wilder may opt for the same starting side as for the victory over Luton Town on Saturday.

The most likely area for rotation is up front, where Andraz Sporar and Duncan Watmore could come back into the side.

Score prediction

Sheffield United to win 2-1.

Is there a live stream?

The game is being broadcasted on Sky Sports via the Red Button.

However, it is available to view on iFollow using Video Match Pass for both sets of fans.

What time is kick-off?

The clash kicks off at 7:45pm.