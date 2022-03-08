Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

Sheffield United v Middlesbrough: Confirmed XIs as team news emerges at Bramall Lane

Published

3 mins ago

on

Sheffield United host Middlesbrough tonight, as Chris Wilder returns to Bramall Lane with his new club. 

Paul Heckingbottom is now in-charge in the home dugout and is plotting a route into the top-six at the expense of Boro this evening.

There’s a lot on the line tonight, including three vital points.

Football League World are in place in the press box, where tonight’s team news has just landed.

Sheffield United 

Heckingbottom has opted for a single change from the Sheffield United side that drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest on Friday night.

Ben Osborn comes into the side at right wing-back, replacing Femi Seriki, who drops to the bench.

George Baldock, though, is unable to feature due to injury.

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham; B Davies, Egan, Robinson; Osborn, Berge, Norwood, Fleck, Norrington-Davies; Gibbs-White; Sharp. 

Subs: A Davies; McBurnie, Hourihane, Ndiaye, Gordon, Jebbison, Seriki. 

Middlesbrough 

Wilder, meanwhile, brings in Lee Peltier, Marc Bola and Andraz Sporar.

They replace Anfernee Dijksteel, Neil Taylor and Folarin Balogun, with the latter two taking up a place on the bench tonight.

Middlesbrough XI: Lumley; Peltier, Fry, McNair; Jones, Crooks, Howson, Tavernier, Bola; Sporar, Connolly. 

Subs: Daniels; Taylor, Watmore, Bamba, Siliki, Coburn, Balogun. 

