Sheffield United v Hull City: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United square off against Hull tonight, with both sides eager to pick up the points for two very different reasons.

The Blades can mount a push for the play-offs in the second half of the campaign, with their team looking strong and the squad also having a few games in hand on those around them. As for the Tigers, they want to steer clear of relegation and after completing a takeover, they will have one eye on safety and then pushing on next year.

Both teams come into this one then determined to try and seal the victory. Based on past form you would fancy Sheffield United to be the victors, with the home side winning their last four in all competitions against their opposition tonight.

The Tigers though will not lie down and simply accept defeat tonight.

Latest team news

For the home side, they could bring some new names into the side but not for injury purposes. The Blades could merely keep their squad fresh by bringing some faces back into contention like Ben Davies or even Oli Norwood.

Hull too could have some players back in contention for this contest with Tom Eaves potentially back in the reckoning. The striker picked up a knock and sat out the game at the weekend but could be brought back here if he is back to full fitness. The Hull striker is now important to them, especially considering Marcus Forss has yet to score, so they’ll be hoping he can start the tie.

Is there a live stream?

The good news is that you can in fact watch this game tonight. It will be shown on Sky Sports via their red button option or, alternatively, you can get it through the Sky Sports app if you have a Sky Sports subscription.

What time is kick-off?

The game will take place tonight, Tuesday, February 15 at 7:45pm.