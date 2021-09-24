Sheffield United v Derby County: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Derby County make the trip to Yorkshire tomorrow afternoon to face a Sheffield United who have been revitalised after the International break.

The Blades scored just once in their opening five games, leaving them in the relegation zone, however, they have since scored 11 in their last three to get their season back on track.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side welcome Derby who find themselves amidst complete uncertainty at present, with the club entering administration, and subsequently, they have been docked 12 points.

A further nine points could also be taken away from The Rams, after breaching financial regulations, a possibility that would all but relegate Wayne Rooney’s side.

On the pitch, Derby have proven to be tough to beat, losing just twice in their opening eight games. Rooney has implemented somewhat of a possession-based style of football in the Midlands, which has worked relatively well thus far.

But with The Blades back firing, tomorrow promises to be a tough test for The Rams.

Latest team news

According to Yorkshire Live, only Sander Berge, Luke Freeman and Oliver Burke remain as doubts for tomorrow’s clash against The Rams.

This means that David McGoldrick and Lys Mousset could come into contention for tomorrow’s clash, with the pair returning to training this week.

Oli McBurnie put in a strong performance midweek and could also force himself into a starting spot tomorrow, whilst Enda Stevens could also make a return to league action, after an impressive display in the cup.

With the full attention placed on Derby’s administration this week, news regarding player availability has not come around.

However, Craig Forsyth will come back into contention for The Rams, having served his three-match ban, whilst Festy Ebosele trained last week, meaning he could be back in the side for tomorrow’s game.

Krystian Bielik and Colin Kazim-Richards are likely to miss out, with both suffering long-term injuries.

Is there a live stream?

UK-based fans will not be able to watch live coverage of this fixture, but both Sheffield United’s and Derby’s official websites provide live audio commentary.

International fans will be able to watch tomorrow contest via SUTV or Derby’s iFollow.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 3pm tomorrow, which is why the game will not be shown to UK fans.