Derby County have potentially their toughest test of the season so far on Saturday, as they make the short journey up the M1 to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United.

The two sides are locked together on nine points ahead of play. However, the Blades did have two points deducted before the campaign even started for breaking EFL rules by defaulting on payments to other clubs when they were promoted to the Premier League in 2022/23.

Saturday's hosts are currently unbeaten this season, while Derby have lost both of their away games so far in 2024/25, falling to defeat against Blackburn Rovers and Watford in August.

Paul Warne's side will have to be ready to enter a battle at 3pm on Saturday, something that has been made much harder following an injury to Crystal Palace loanee, David Ozoh.

The 19-year-old is set to be out of action until after the October international break, and that means that Ebou Adams could possibly be utilised as a lone holding midfielder, a tough task against Sheffield United, and one of the best players in the division, Gustavo Hamer.

Adams must find a way to deal with Hamer

Despite his most natural role coming just in front of the defenders, Hamer has been used on the left-hand-side so far this season under Chris Wilder, but, he uses the position more as a guide rather than as an instruction.

He likes to tuck into the central areas, and this is where Adams will have to be aware of his movement, and not get sucked into focusing too much on those directly in front of him.

Without Ozoh this will be difficult, but Warne does have the option of bringing in Ben Osborn to chase the opposition around in the midfield, and this could allow the more defensively-inclined Adams to be able to keep his eye on the talented 27-year-old.

The Rams will have to be patient on Saturday, and cannot afford to pick up silly yellow cards early on - something that you could say has been Adams' only fault in a Derby shirt since first joining on loan back in January.

Ebou Adams Derby County Yellow Cards by Minute (TransferMarkt) Opponent Minute of Booking Charlton Athletic 41' Shrewsbury Town 84' Exeter City 43' Bristol Rovers 38' Reading 57' Cambridge United 45' Watford 50' Cardiff City 20'

Another early booking could put huge pressure on the former Cardiff City player, who will be trusted by his manager to take charge of the midfield at Bramall Lane. If he keeps Hamer quiet, then the Rams may be in for a profitable weekend.

Derby's record at Bramall Lane is not great

Hamer is not the only worry for Derby on Saturday, as Warne looks to break his team's 13-year wait for a win in the red half of Sheffield.

The East Midlands club have lost all four of their last visits to Bramall Lane, and historically, it is a fixture that is usually won by whoever is hosting on the day.

The Rams have struggled away from home so far this season. However, their form on the road in 2023/24 was record-breaking, and they will not have lost the ability to win while playing overnight.

Saturday's clash is not a game that they have to win, but if Adams does keep Hamer away from the action, then history has the chance to be re-written and Derby could put out a huge statement to the rest of the Championship.