Sheffield United v Burnley: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United take on Burnley in a mouth-watering, top-of-the-table clash with both sides vying for promotion from the Championship this season.

Burnley are currently the division’s form team as they are unbeaten in 16 and have won five of their last six games. Sheffield United are just coming out the other side of a tough run of form and have won back-to-back games adding extra spice to this massive game.

Under Vincent Kompany, Burnley have been superb this season and have looked like the division’s most consistent team and are finding ways to win games, with their latest three points against Rotherham a prime example of that.

For Sheffield United, they were the runaway leaders at one stage before the international break with rocky form throughout October pushing them down the table.

That leaves the Clarets six points ahead of Paul Heckingbottom’s side in third with the Blades itching to get back to the summit of the Championship.

Latest team news

Sheffield United are sweating on the fitness of James McAtee who was the victim of a heavy challenge from Bristol City’s George Tanner in midweek who saw red for the tackle.

Tommy Doyle missed out in midweek but could be fit, with Chris Basham likely to be available for the Burnley game after being substituted in the Bristol City win.

Rhian Brewster, Sander Berge and Rhys Norrington-Davies all remain sidelined.

For Burnley, Kompany is hoping Jay Rodriguez and Josh Cullen are fit for the clash against the Blades and will make late fitness calls on the duo. Rodriguez left the pitch against Rotherham with a knock while Cullen hasn’t been available for the last two games.

Score prediction

Confidence will be high in both camps after significant wins in midweek.

However, Burnley had to dig deep against Rotherham and were frustratingly wasteful when creating chances, something that will come in short supply against a defensively astute Sheffield United side.

The Blades have done an efficient job of rotating their squad which could hinder them given the huge outlay of energy against Bristol City, so it could well be a tight game.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Burnley

What time is kick-off?

Kick off is on Saturday at 12:30pm.

Is there a live stream?

Saturday’s clash is at 12:30pm and live on Sky Sports Football.