Sheffield United v Bristol City: Match preview

Bristol City travel to Bramall Lane this week to face Sheffield United in the FA Cup fifth round.

Both sides are looking to continue their cup run, which has proved to be a welcome distraction from matters in the league since the turn of the year.

Story so far

Sheffield United remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, but a decent FA Cup run has contributed to things picking up on all fronts.

Chris Wilder’s side edged past Bristol Rovers in a third round, five-goal thriller, before beating lower league opposition again in the following round in the form of Plymouth Argyle.

That’s teed them up for a meeting with Dean Holden’s side and a chance to complete a Bristol double in the cup.

The Robins progressed thanks to a 2-1 win against Portsmouth in the third round, before beating Millwall convincingly to set them up for a trip to Bramall Lane.

Team news

Wilder has revealed (Sheffield United YouTube) that Enda Stevens and Lys Mousset have returned to training and have a chance of featuring in this tie.

That’s a welcome boost given the injury issues the Blades are juggling right now. They managed to name only six substitutes against Chelsea over the weekend.

As for Holden and Bristol City, they have injury issues of their own with left-back proving to be a problem position. Adrian Mariappa might be forced to continue deputising there, or Zak Vyner could be asked to step out of position.

Elsewhere, Joe Williams and Henri Lansbury are available, alongside Jamie Paterson. However, Chris Martin and Hakeeb Adelakun became the two latest players to be ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Last time out

This pair shared a division in 2018/19, which was a memorable campaign for the Blades as they won promotion to the Premier League.

However, it was Bristol City getting the joy in their meetings over the season, winning twice.

A 1-0 win at Ashton Gate was backed up by a memorable 3-2 win at Bramall Lane towards the run-in, with Andi Weimann netting a hat-trick.

