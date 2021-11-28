Sheffield United v Bristol City: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United host Bristol City at Bramall Lane today as the permanent Paul Heckingbottom era begins in South Yorkshire.

Heckingbottom has been appointed as Sheffield United’s full-time manager, replacing Slavisa Jokanovic after a lacklustre start to the season.

His first task comes today in the form of a Bristol City side elevated following a 1-0 win over Stoke City at Ashton Gate in the week.

Neither side has hit their straps so far this season but it still promises to be an intriguing clash given the home side are moving under a new regime.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Team News

Sheffield United will be without John Fleck following his worrying collapse in the Blades’ win at Reading during the week. The Scottish international is reportedly stable and back home but, understandably, isn’t going to be in contention for the foreseeable future. Sander Berge or Conor Hourihane will be in contention to replace him.

Elsewhere, Billy Sharp will be pushing for a recall, whilst Wes Foderingham will be hoping he can continue his fine form in goal.

Bristol City have one fresh injury following their midweek win against Stoke, which comes in the form of Joe Williams. He’s set to miss out after an awkward landing at Ashton Gate.

Matty James and Andy King are also reportedly ‘getting closer’ to a return. According to Nigel Pearson, the date outlined for their respective returns will be early December.

Is there a live stream?

Sheffield United are streaming the game on SUTV Live, with their coverage starting from 11:30am this morning. If you want to purchase a pass, you can visit the club’s website.

Bristol City, meanwhile, will be providing their own streaming service both domestically and overseas. Again, to buy a pass for the match, you can follow the link to the club’s official website.

The game is also live on Sky Sports Football.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at Bramall Lane is 12:30pm, with confirmed team news from both camps coming an hour earlier at 11:30am.