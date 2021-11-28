Sheffield United v Bristol City: Confirmed XIs as Hourihane replaces Fleck and Massengo starts

Sheffield United host Bristol City at Bramall Lane this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship.

Paul Heckingbottom is taking charge of his first fixture since replacing Slavisa Jokanovic as Sheffield United boss. Today, he locks horns with Nigel Pearson, whose Bristol City side picked up a good win against Stoke City midweek.

Football League World are in place in the press box at Bramall Lane, where the team news has just landed:

Sheffield United

Heckingbottom has made just one change to the side that beat Reading in the week, as John Fleck drops out and is replaced by Conor Hourihane.

Sander Berge, Billy Sharp and Iliman Ndiaye offer exciting options on the bench.

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham; Basham, Egan, Davies; Bogle, Norwood, Hourihane, Stevens; Gibbs-White; McGoldrick, Brewster.

Subs: Eastwood; Berge, Sharp, Burke, Robinson, Osborn, Ndiaye.

Bristol City

Pearson also makes a single change as Han-Noah Massengo comes into the side and replaces the injured Joe Williams.

The Robins match up the hosts with a 3-5-2 system.

Bristol City XI: Bentley; Vyner, Kalas, Baker; Scott, Massengo, Bakinson, Benarous, O’Dowda; Martin, Weimann.

Subs: O’Leary; Simpson, Dasilva, Atkinson, Pring, Semenyo, Wells.