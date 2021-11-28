Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City

Sheffield United v Bristol City: Confirmed XIs as Hourihane replaces Fleck and Massengo starts

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sheffield United host Bristol City at Bramall Lane this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship. 

Paul Heckingbottom is taking charge of his first fixture since replacing Slavisa Jokanovic as Sheffield United boss. Today, he locks horns with Nigel Pearson, whose Bristol City side picked up a good win against Stoke City midweek.

Football League World are in place in the press box at Bramall Lane, where the team news has just landed:

Sheffield United 

Heckingbottom has made just one change to the side that beat Reading in the week, as John Fleck drops out and is replaced by Conor Hourihane.

Sander Berge, Billy Sharp and Iliman Ndiaye offer exciting options on the bench.

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham; Basham, Egan, Davies; Bogle, Norwood, Hourihane, Stevens; Gibbs-White; McGoldrick, Brewster. 

Subs: Eastwood; Berge, Sharp, Burke, Robinson, Osborn, Ndiaye. 

Bristol City 

Pearson also makes a single change as Han-Noah Massengo comes into the side and replaces the injured Joe Williams.

The Robins match up the hosts with a 3-5-2 system.

Bristol City XI: Bentley; Vyner, Kalas, Baker; Scott, Massengo, Bakinson, Benarous, O’Dowda; Martin, Weimann. 

Subs: O’Leary; Simpson, Dasilva, Atkinson, Pring, Semenyo, Wells. 


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Sheffield United v Bristol City: Confirmed XIs as Hourihane replaces Fleck and Massengo starts

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: