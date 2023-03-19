Sheffield United host Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup quarter-final this lunchtime, with a place at Wembley and a route into the last-four the reward for today's winners.

Both Paul Heckingbottom and Jon Dahl Tomasson have eyes on promotion in the Championship this season, yet the FA Cup is proving to be a welcome distraction for both, who beat Premier League opposition in the last round.

The upcoming international break means that both managers have been able to name strong sides today, too.

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham; Baldock, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Lowe; Doyle, Berge, McAtee; Ndiaye, McBurnie.

Subs: Davies; Bogle, Basham, Arblaster, Norwood, Coulibaly, Fleck, Jebbison, Sharp.

Blackburn Rovers XI: Pears; Rankin-Costello, Carter, Hyam, Pickering; Travis, Morton; Hedges, Szmodics, Brereton Diaz; Gallagher.

Subs: Kaminski; Brittain, S Wharton, Phillips, Edun, Garrett, A Wharton, Dolan, Leonard.

Both sides have made a single change from their respective midweek wins in the Championship.

Heckingbottom has recalled Oli McBurnie to his starting line-up to replace Daniel Jebbison, who drops to the bench. He's also retained faith with George Baldock and Tommy Doyle ahead of Jayden Bogle and Oliver Norwood.

In terms of Tomasson's line-up, Sorba Thomas is cup-tied having played for Huddersfield Town earlier in the competition. Ryan Hedges comes into the side after scoring the winner against Reading midweek.