Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

There is a huge game in the battle for promotion from the Championship on Wednesday night, as Sheffield United host Blackburn Rovers.

Following an eight game unbeaten run, the Blades go into this one seventh in the Championship table, and would climb back into the play-off places with victory here.

Rovers meanwhile, have seen their excellent form give way to a run of four games without a win or a goal, meaning that while they remain third for now, they need to change things quickly if they are to keep up the pressure on the automatic promotion places.

So with this looking set to be a crucial game, we’ve taken a look at some of the big questions you might have in the lead-up to this clash in Yorkshire.

What’s the latest team news?

Sheffield United were dealt a major blow in the lead-up to this game, after it was confirmed that right-wing-back Jayden Bogle will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

There are other problems for the Blades as well, with strikers David McGoldrick and Rhian Brewster also out for the season.

Ben Osborn, Enda Stevens and Jack O’Connell will also miss this one, while George Baldock, Chris Basham and Rhys Norrington Davies are all doubts to face Rovers after suffering setbacks in the weekend win over Swansea.

Blackburn were also handed a big setback ahead of this game, with the news that 20-goal top scorer Ben Brereton-Diaz will be out for several weeks with ankle ligament damage.

This game also looks set to come too soon for Bradley Dack, Ian Poveda, Tayo Edun, Deyovaisio Zeefuik and Daniel Ayala, while Dilan Markanday is out for the season.

However, captain Darragh Lenihan should return from suspension, and Harry Pickering could make his first start since picking up an injury in early January, having been named in the lineup for Saturday’s game with Millwall prior to the late postponement of that match.

Is there a live stream?

The game is set to be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 7:30PM.

As a result, neither club will be able to stream the game in the UK, although both clubs will offer audio coverage of the match for a fee.

What time is kick-off?

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 7:45PM UK time.

Blackburn will be looking to do a league double over Sheffield United, having won 3-1 at Ewood Park back in November, at a time when Slavisa Jokanovic was still in charge of the Blades.