Sheffield United host Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup quarter-finals tomorrow lunchtime.

Paul Heckingbottom and Jon Dahl Tomasson have eyes on the Premier League this season, with both their sides in the hunt for promotion in the Championship. However, the FA Cup takes centre stage tomorrow.

A place in the semi-finals and a trip to Wembley is on the line, with the cup proving to be a welcome distraction for both sides.

Heckingbottom watched Sheffield United beat Tottenham to tee up this game, whilst Rovers got the better of Leicester City.

An added spice for this game is the pair's respective Championship record against each other, having both recorded a victory over the other on home turf this season.

As the big game at Bramall Lane approaches, we take a look at everything you need to know here:

Early Sheffield United v Blackburn team news

Sheffield United are sweating on the fitness for Daniel Jebbison heading into the game, after the striker picked up a knock in Wednesday's win at Sunderland.

"The only one who took anything was Jebbo," Heckingbottom said, as quoted from the club's official YouTube channel.

"He felt something after that tackle he suffered in the first-half. He’s not been on the grass today, so we will see how he is tomorrow."

James McAtee is fit and Enda Stevens has trained with Sheffield United.

Blackburn, meanwhile, will be without Thomas Kaminski, Daniel Ayala, Bradley Dack, John Buckley and Sam Barnes, as per the Yorkshire Post.

Sorba Thomas will also be unavailable for Blackburn, with the Huddersfield Town loanee cup-tied, having played for his parent club in their third-round defeat to Preston North End.

Is Sheffield United v Blackburn on TV?

The game is live on ITV1 with coverage beginning at 11:15am.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at Bramall Lane is 12pm, with 45 minutes of coverage on ITV in the build-up to the game.

Confirmed team news will come an hour prior to kick-off at 11am.

What are pundits predicting?

Focusing on the BBC's predictions column, Chris Sutton is, maybe unsurprisingly, backing his former club Blackburn to come out on top at Bramall Lane and book a place at Wembley.

He writes: "I read a really good interview with Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson this week, where he was talking about getting his players to do their own analysis in front of the team after games.

"He has done an unbelievable job at Ewood Park, and they are looking good for a place in the Championship play-offs.

"Rovers beat Sheffield United at the start of March, just after they went to Leicester and knocked them out of the FA Cup.

"The Blades are chasing automatic promotion under Paul Heckingbottom and are clearly a very good team too.

"They won at Sunderland on Wednesday and also knocked a Premier League team, Tottenham, out in the last round - but they have been a little inconsistent recently.

"It is going to be close, but I am going to back my old club to edge it - and finally make it to the new Wembley for the first time. 1-2."