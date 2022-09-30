Sheffield United v Birmingham: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United are on fire in the Championship so far this season and after the international break, they’ll be eager to get going again and pick up from where they left off.

With only one loss to their name so far and four wins on the bounce (they’re also unbeaten in all of their last five fixtures), they are in fine form and really are the team to beat in the second tier.

This weekend, the Blades will come up against a Birmingham City side that find themselves at the other end of the division. They’re in 17th and are teetering just above the relegation zone, although a recent upturn in fortune has led to them pulling away from the bottom three slightly.

They’ve not lost in any of their last three games, so now is a perfect time for them to take on United if they are in this kind of form. Ahead of the fixture then, here is all you need to know in terms of timings, injuries and predictions.

Latest team news

United are likely to be without Anel Ahmedhodzic, although it’s unclear just how long he will be out for. It seemed to be a month but Paul Heckingbottom has since revealed that it may not be that long. Either way, it won’t be this weekend, which is a real blow for the Blades. They also can’t choose Jayden Bogle, who is still “building up” to a return to action.

As for Birmingham, they will also be without a key player in Marc Roberts. There will be a wait to see him back in action for the Blues too, with reports claiming he won’t feature again until after the World Cup. That means he is set to be out until potentially 2023. Harlee Dean though is back involved it seems, although this weekend might come too soon for the player.

Score prediction

No team will want to play United right now but with the current form that Birmingham are in, they will feel now is as good a time as any to come up against the Blades. Their results in recent weeks suggest they could put up a fight and try and take something but it still won’t be easy. United have been exceptional and hard to stop. Only one other team has beaten the club so far this campaign and it will be hard to put another loss next to their name. The Blues will try but the Blades’ machine should keep on rolling here. 2-0 United.

Is there a live stream?

With the game being played at 3pm on a Saturday it means the game will not be shown on TV and there won’t be a live stream for supporters in the UK.

What time is kick-off?

The game is set to take place on Saturday, October 1 at 3pm.