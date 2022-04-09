Sheffield United v AFC Bournemouth: Confirmed XIs as team news emerges at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United are looking to continue their fine home form this lunchtime as they take on AFC Bournemouth at Bramall Lane.

Paul Heckingbottom has won eight of 10 fixtures on home soil since taking charge of the Blades, yet today is one of their biggest tests so far as they take on Scott Parker’s automatic-promotion hopefuls.

Football League World are in place in the Bramall Lane press box, where the team news has just landed ahead of a 12:45pm kick-off.

Sheffield United

Heckingbottom remains without Billy Sharp due to a hamstring injury and, therefore, has named an unchanged side from the one that beat QPR in the week.

Importantly, Filip Uremovic and Oli McBurnie have come through the last few days to take their place in the side, despite not playing 90 minutes against the R’s.

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham; Uremovic, Egan, B Davies; Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; Gibbs-White; McBurnie.

Subs: A Davies; Robinson, Osborn, Hourihane, Ndiaye, Norrington-Davies, Jebbison.

Quiz: Did Sheffield United sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 1. Wes Foderingham Fee Free

AFC Bournemouth

Parker, meanwhile, brings Siriki Dembele into his starting line-up following a defeat to West Brom.

The forward replaces Jaidon Anthony in the XI, with the 22-year-old joining Chris Mepham and Robbie Brady amongst the substitutes.

AFC Bournemouth XI: Travers; A Smith, Phillips, Kelly, Zemura; Lerma, Cook, Billing; Christie, Solanke, Dembele.

Subs: Woodman; Mepham, Brady, Cantwell, Low, Pearson, Anthony.

Can you answer these 18 questions about the Scott Parker era at AFC Bournemouth?

1 of 18 Who managed the club before Scott Parker took over? Eddie Howe Sean Dyche Steve Cooper Jason Tindall