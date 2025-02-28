This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield United will be looking to hit back against QPR this weekend following their defeat to Leeds United on Monday evening at Bramall Lane.

The Blades were beaten late on by the league leaders, as Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe both scored in the dying moments to hand the visitors all three points after Junior Firpo had equalised for the Whites, counting out Illan Meslier's unfortunate own goal.

Chris Wilder will be hoping for a reaction from his players at Loftus Road against a side who have been rather inconsistent recently, but do hold an impressive record at home in the last couple of months.

Sheffield United know that a victory would see them go five points clear of Burnley in third place with the Clarets on FA Cup duty, but they will be up against it in West London, and a January transfer target of theirs could prove to be a real threat.

Sheffield United urged to be wary of Jimmy Dunne after January transfer pursuit

Football League World exclusively revealed in the final weeks of the window that the Blades were extremely keen on bringing in Jimmy Dunne, however after a £3m price tag was put on his head by QPR, the South Yorkshire outfit were forced to retreat.

But the 27-year-old's contract does expire at the end of the season and it would not be a surprise to see Wilder's interest return, with the defender available for free if he does not renew his deal with the R's.

FLW has asked their Sheffield United Fan Pundit, Jimmy from Blades Ramble, if he has any fears about Dunne's threat in their clash on Saturday, having already scored five goals this season, and a transfer message has been dropped on the 27-year-old ahead of the contest.

"I think you've got to respect the opposition," Jimmy told FLW of Marti Cifuentes' side.

"QPR are in decent form other than the last game, but overall, the second half of the season for them has been very good.

"Jimmy Dunne has been a standout player, which is probably partly the reason we were interested in him, and he is a good player. I like him. So yes, I'm concerned about Dunne and other threats that they've got on the pitch.

"Ilias Chair is obviously one as well. But I think we're going to have enough if we play anything like the way we played against Leeds United on Monday, we will beat QPR."

Jimmy concluded: "We’ve got to do our bit, it's certainly not a foregone conclusion that we come back with three points, but we've certainly got the capability to do it.

"So, while I respect their side, I certainly don't fear them, and we'll see Dunne in the summer, no doubt - hopefully!"

Jimmy Dunne QPR stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 33 (33) Minutes played 2970 Goals (assists) 5 (1) xG 4.05 Shots (on target) 43 (16) Pass accuracy 75.3% Chances created 13 Tackle success 56.9% Duel success 63.2% Aerial duel success 66% *Stats correct as of 28/02/2025

Sheffield United will get first-hand experience of Jimmy Dunne at Loftus Road

While there has been plenty of scouting and analysis on Dunne already, Wilder will get first-hand experience of the defender and his players will test him in a different way to what others have this season.

Sheffield United have to get three points on Saturday as they cannot afford to allow Burnley the opportunity to overtake them when they return to Championship action on Tuesday against Cardiff City.

Dunne will be a huge threat in the air, and the Blades must defend from set-pieces better than they did against Leeds. Gustavo Hamer switched off at the back post to allow Tanaka to hand his side a late lead, and ensuring that concentration levels are high throughout the 90 minutes is crucial.

One of Dunne's big strengths is his aerial ability, so that will be something that needs to be contained by the Blades defence on the day.

Nevertheless, Sheffield United will be itching to right the wrongs from Monday and get themselves back on track with automatic promotion still in their hands.