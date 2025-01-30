This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Kieffer Moore’s time at Sheffield United hasn’t gone as well as many would’ve hoped when the deal was confirmed in the summer.

The forward arrived following the Blades’ relegation from the Premier League, and has so far played 20 times in the Championship for the club.

The Welshman has bagged five goals, with the team competing for automatic promotion back to the top flight.

However, Moore has undergone surgery for a hernia injury, which will keep him out of the team for the next couple of weeks while Tom Cannon establishes himself as the new number nine at Bramall Lane.

Kieffer Moore - Sheffield United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2024-25 20 (16) 5 (0) As of January 30th

Kieffer Moore’s Sheffield United future

When asked if Moore has a future at the club beyond this season, FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Jimmy, from Blades Ramble, has suggested that he does.

He believes that Chris Wilder’s side haven’t seen the best of the 32-year-old due to his injury, and that he’ll have plenty to offer regardless of what division the team competes in next year.

“Should we part ways with Kieffer Moore? No, we shouldn’t,” Jimmy told Football League World.

“He’s not hit the ground running particularly as a Sheffield United player, he has found it difficult.

“But he has been carrying an injury as well, and for so long he was being depended on so was playing through the pain barrier.

“We haven’t seen him for a long time at 100 per cent, and I think it’s unfair to judge him on those most recent performances, where he perhaps hasn’t been the best.

Related Huddersfield Town and Barnsley eyeing move for Sheffield United player Teams from the Championship and League One are believed to be interested in a move for Louie Marsh.

“He was playing with a hernia injury for such a long time, for example.

“At the minute, he’s gone under the knife to get that sorted.

“He will be a strong impact player next season, no matter what division we’re in.

“Tom Cannon is obviously here, he will likely lead the line, Tyrese Campbell is an alternative option.

“But Kieffer Moore brings you something different to both of those players, so still a valuable asset to Sheffield United, in my eyes.”

Sheffield United are currently second in the Championship table, two points behind leaders Leeds United.

Something’s got to give up front for Sheffield United

The addition of Cannon this month now means that Wilder has plenty of options to choose from to lead the line in his squad.

Cannon, Moore, Campbell, Rhian Brewster and Ryan Oné can all play up front, as can the versatile Ben Brereton Diaz.

However, Sheffield United have been utilising just one up top all season, meaning there are a lot of players fighting over one spot.

This can’t continue into next season, so decisions will need to be made over these players’ futures in the summer, regardless of what division they’re competing in.