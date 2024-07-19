Highlights Sheffield United looks to bolster their squad for a tough transition season post-relegation.

Matt Grimes emerges as a top choice for midfield reinforcement, bringing leadership and experience.

Despite interest in Kenny McLean, Grimes appears to be the preferred option for the Blades Fan Pundit.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

This summer is one of transition for Sheffield United, both on and off the field.

The proposed takeover of the club by a US-based consortium is still ongoing and, having been relegated from the Premier League last season, the club has squad readjustments to make for the new challenge ahead.

Both Matt Grimes of Swansea City and Kenny McLean from Norwich City have been touted as potential options to bolster the midfield, according to journalist Alan Nixon's via his Patreon.

Our Blades Fan Pundit, Owain, declared a clear favourite when asked which option he preferred.

Related Sheffield United keen to win player race after Newcastle United exit Paul Dummett could be set for a move to Bramall Lane

Grimes an excellent option

Our Fan Pundit believes that the midfield unit of his club is already very strong, but Grimes may provide a fresh option.

Speaking to Football League World, Owain said: “I’d really like Grimes as a signing. I think he’s a similar player in the moulds of Ollie Norwood and whilst he wouldn’t start for us in the midfield - that is already packed with so much talent - he’d provide us with an excellent option from the bench, or for us to change shape and the way we’re playing.

“I think he could come on off the bench if we are ahead in the game, looking to control and preserve what we have, or even if we’re looking to change shape to maybe go to our 3-5-2. He could go into the middle of that midfield.

“I think if Vini Souza was to leave, Grimes - whilst he is a different sort of player - would be my first choice for a midfielder to come in.

“I’m not as keen on the McLean link. I don’t think he particularly improves us on what we’ve got.

“I think whilst his versatility could be useful to us, with him being able to cover full-back and in midfield, I’m not really sure we need him.”

Sheffield United could use some experience through the door

Relegation from the Premier League always brings with it a squad reshuffle and the Blades are no different in that respect.

This window has already seen 11 players depart Bramall Lane, eight of whom were aged 27 or above. Whilst a refresh is not always a bad thing, and each individual case is different, there is no denying that's a lot of experience walking out of the door with a tough transitional season ahead.

They have replaced some of that know-how with the likes of Callum O'Hare and Keiffer Moore, but a few more experienced heads would not go amiss.

Grimes and McLean in the Championship, as per Transfermarkt Player Apps Goals Assists Grimes 292 8 32 McLean 139 7 20

With both age and a greater second-tier back catalog on his side, Grimes, as Owain suggests, does look the more attractive option.

The duo both captained their respective clubs last season, with Grimes having held the role for multiple seasons, so if the Blades opt for either man they can be sure they're getting a strong Championship leader to guide them through this turbulent time.

Our Fan Pundit's preference is clear, and his choice makes perfect sense, but both are strong candidates to inject some much-needed experience.