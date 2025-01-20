This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield United continued their bid for automatic promotion in superb fashion on Saturday afternoon as they ran out 2-0 winners at home to Norwich City.

A Harrison Burrows brace handed the Blades an important three points on a weekend when Burnley and Sunderland drew 0-0 against each other, clearing the way for Chris Wilder's side to put themselves into the top two ahead of a mid-week clash against Swansea City.

They remain just a point behind league leaders Leeds United, who beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 on Sunday, with the top four separated by only five points after 27 games.

However, Sheffield United have been without Harry Souttar throughout the start of 2025, after the centre-back suffered an Achilles injury in December. With his season over, a replacement needs to be found quickly.

Verdict made on Sheffield United's Michael Keane interest

Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson have partnered one another in the centre of defence over the last few weeks since Souttar's injury, but Wilder has made it clear that he wants to replace the Leicester City loanee properly.

Everton's Michael Keane is now on the radar of the Blades, according to The Star, with his game time at Goodison Park becoming more and more limited.

Football League World has asked their Sheffield United Fan Pundit, Jimmy from Blades Ramble, if he wants to see the 32-year-old make the switch to Yorkshire this month.

He told FLW: "So, I'm not the biggest Michael Keane fan in the world, if I'm completely honest. However, we all know there's a huge gap between the Premier League and the Championship.

"Just because we’ve seen him make the odd mistake for Everton in the Premier League and he has not been getting many minutes there, we're in desperate need of a replacement for Harry Souttar and Souttar couldn't get anywhere near the Leicester side."

Jimmy continued: "He came to us, and he was absolutely incredible, so the levels are completely different. What Keane also offers you is leadership qualities, although we have got a lot of strong characters and youthful exuberance.

"We’ve also got the odd experienced head in terms of game numbers in Jack Robinson and Tom Davies, but we have no real leaders in the squad. So, Keane would be a welcome addition to us and I think he'd be a really good signing."

Sheffield United need experience ahead of the run-in

Wilder has put his side in an incredible position after starting the season with a two-point deduction and a squad that had been rebuilt following relegation from the Premier League.

However, they could do with some more experience in their team, and Keane would bring that in droves. He has played nearly 250 games in the Premier League while also racking up 86 appearances in the Championship.

Michael Keane Everton stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 10 (9) Minutes played 812 Goals (assists) 2 (0) xG 0.43 Shots (on target) 8 (3) Pass accuracy 83.2% Tackle success 70% Duel success 50.9% Aerial duel success 57.6% Recoveries 23 *Stats correct as of 20/01/2025

He has experienced promotion from the second tier in the past with Burnley, and this could be crucial in the final few months of the season as the race for promotion heats up.

Replacing Souttar will be difficult, if not impossible, but filling some of the void that has been left by the 26-year-old is crucial to Sheffield United's chances of finishing in the top two and returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking.