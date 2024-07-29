Highlights Will Osula linked with Newcastle for almost £10 million, despite lack of Premier League goals last season.

Sheffield United Fan Pundit Jimmy believes Blades should cash in on Osula due to financial constraints.

Selling Osula could put pressure on Chris Wilder to bring in more forwards for promotion push.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

William Osula has been linked with a move back to the Premier League with Newcastle United in recent days, a transfer that should be allowed to be sanctioned according to FLW's Sheffield United Fan Pundit.

The Danish striker made 21 Premier League appearances last season, but failed to find the back of the net. However, reports over the weekend from Alan Nixon, have explained that the Magpies are preparing a bid of nearly £10 million to bring Osula to the north-east.

The striker, who turns 21 on August 4, made the switch to England in 2018, joining Sheffield United from Copenhagen. After spending three years in the youth teams, he made the bench for a top flight game against Burnley in May 2021, before making his debut the following season against Blackpool.

Osula's breakout year came while on loan at Derby County in League One, scoring five goals in 21 games as the Rams narrowly missed out on the play-offs, but, just two seasons later, it seems as though he will be a multi-million pound man.

Osula is yet to prove himself as a real goal threat

Despite a brace in the FA Cup against Gillingham, and an equaliser in a 5-2 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the following round, Osula struggled to get among the goals in 2023/24, so it may come as a surprise to many to see such a high transfer fee surrounding him.

FLW's Sheffield United Fan Pundit, Jimmy, believes that the Blades should cash-in on the young Dane, with the price being a major factor: "Will Osula to Newcastle is rumoured to be £10,000,000 + £5,000,000 in add-ons, and we usually get a cheeky sell on clause in there. It is an absolute no-brainer for United at this amount as it's no secret we're cutting it fine financially.

"Osula’s a very good prospect, but he's not a regular starter. He's been sensational in the U21s, but he hasn't been able to hit a barn door in the first team, and he's not had consistent opportunities to do that.

William Osula's 2023-24 Stats (TransferMarkt) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 21 0 0 FA Cup 2 3 0 Carabao Cup 1 0 0

"He was playing in a very poor side who didn’t provide him with a lot of service in the Premier League last season when, on the rare occasion, he got an opportunity."

Newcastle's high bid could be hard to reject with new arrivals needed

The Blades have made a good start to the transfer window considering the current uncertainty surrounding a takeover, however, more players will be needed if Chris Wilder wants to mount a true promotion push in their first season back in the Championship after relegation.

Contrary to their incomings, Sheffield United have already lost Benie Traore, Cameron Archer, Daniel Jebbison and Oli McBurnie from their attacking ranks this summer, and the sale of Osula could put more pressure on Wilder to bring in more forwards.

Yet, with the fees that the club has accrued so far in the window, they do have the opportunity to bring in players of a higher quality.

FLW's Sheffield United Fan Pundit, Jimmy, also acknowledges the need for better options across the pitch: "Osula's looked very good in pre-season as well coming in off the left-hand side, but, and it's a big but, we can't turn down that sort of money, particularly if we want some more starters to come in.

"There are rumours that we’re in for the likes of Michael Cooper, these permanent additions need to be funded from somewhere and I think you can't reject that sort of offer personally."