Sheffield United have been told to seal a deal to sign AFC Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing after recent links to the experienced Danish international.

It's been reported by Alan Nixon via his Patreon that the Blades have joined the likes of Leeds United and Burnley in the race to sign the 28-year-old this summer after five years with Premier League side Bournemouth.

Billing has fallen down the pecking order at the Cherries following Andoni Iraola's arrival last summer, and despite playing 29 Premier League games last season, he started just 13 of them, leading to interest from a number of Championship clubs.

The former Huddersfield Town man played six minutes off the bench in his side's 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest, but was left out of the matchday squad when Newcastle United visited the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

Philip Billing deemed a very good potential signing for Sheffield United

Our Sheffield United fan pundit, Jimmy, would be very happy if his side completed a deal for Billing, and believes it would allow promising youngsters like Sydie Peck the chance to go out on loan and experience regular first-team football.

Speaking to Football League World, Jimmy said: “Billing would be a brilliant signing for Sheffield United, and just what we need.

“A bit of the Vini Souza mould, so whether you see him as a direct replacement, which I don’t because he’s got plenty of time left on his contract.

"Billing pushes to start over Souza in terms of consistency, and we saw last night against Barnsley that we need stronger depth if we’re going to have a real go this season. We played our second team, and we looked really light.

“Even Sydie Peck, who played really well against Wrexham, didn’t play up to the levels that are now expected of him, so maybe a loan for Sydie would be on the cards if Billing were to come in, which I would be all for.

“Obviously, Billing ups the quality level of the squad, so it’s a definite yes from me, but I’m not sure whether that means a departure is on the cards.”

Philip Billing would be an excellent signing for Sheffield United

Billing may have fallen down the pecking order at the Vitality Stadium in recent times, but there's no doubt that he'd be an excellent signing for an ambitious Championship club.

At the moment it looks as if the Blades will keep hold of Souza, Gus Hamer and Ollie Arblaster, but things move quickly in the transfer window and if one were to leave in the coming days, it could leave them short of options.

Philip Billing's Championship statistics - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A Huddersfield Town 2014-17 38 3 1 Bournemouth 2020-22 74 18 14

The Danish international is experienced in the Championship, having spent time in the division with both Huddersfield Town and Bournemouth, and he's won promotion to the top-flight twice, meaning he knows what it takes to help a Championship side out of the division.

Billing has three years left on his contract at Bournemouth, so he may not come cheap, but at 28 years old he'll want to play on a regular basis, and the Cherries could be keen to offload with him only set to play a bit-part role.

Sheffield United have had a real overhaul this summer, and adding someone of Billing's experience and quality would stand them in good stead for a promotion push.