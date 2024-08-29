This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield United have been urged not to sell key players such as Gustavo Hamer or Ollie Arblaster on deadline day.

The Blades are aiming for an immediate bounce back to the Premier League under Chris Wilder this season after relegation in May, and the boss has seen numerous players join and depart the club this summer as the transfer window now edges to a close.

The likes of Kieffer Moore, Callum O'Hare and Tyrese Campbell have all arrived at Bramall Lane in recent months, while Cameron Archer, William Osula and Jayden Bogle have left, and more business is expected on both fronts, but Wilder will not want to lose any of his main men with so little time left to find replacements.

Midfield general Hamer has been one of the Blades' standout players since he joined from Coventry City last summer, and has received recent transfer interest from fellow Championship side Leeds United.

Gus Hamer's 2023-24 Sheffield United Stats Appearances 36 Goals 4 Assists 6 Shot-creating actions per 90 3.59 Progressive passes per 90 4.18 Ball recoveries per 90 5.01 Stats as per FBref, league games only

The Whites reportedly saw a £13 million bid for the 27-year-old turned down by United, while claims that a new offer of £10 million and Joel Piroe heading the other way, have been rebuffed too.

Related Leeds United make offer to Sheffield United for Gus Hamer involving Piroe Leeds United are looking to sign Gustavo Hamer from Sheffield United before the summer deadline

Youngster Arblaster has also been in demand after some impressive performances in recent months, and it has been revealed that top-flight sides Ipswich Town, Brentford and Southampton are all keen on his signature.

Sheffield United urged to stand firm if last-gasp offers come in for Hamer and Arblaster

Both players have received transfer interest for good reason, as they are each set to be key to Wilder's plans this season, and are both some of the most exciting players in the league in their respective positions.

Hamer has started in all three of the Blades' league games so far this season, and has registered two goals and an assist, while 20-year-old Arblaster has completed 90 minutes in each of the first three Championship outings, and netted twice.

FLW's Sheffield United fan pundit Jimmy, of The Blades Ramble YouTube channel, believes that the club cannot afford to sell their most important players, such as Hamer and Arblaster, on deadline day if they want to continue to challenge for promotion this season.

“If the Barnsley game in the cup showed us anything, it showed us that we’re still light in numerous positions,” Jimmy told FLW.

“We cannot afford to lose one of our key players on deadline day, because there is no time to replace them with a suitable replacement.

“As of now, we cannot sell Gus Hamer, obviously Callum O’Hare is a new signing, but we also can’t lose Ollie Arblaster.

“These sort of players are absolutely vital to our hopeful ambition of automatic promotion.

“If anything, we should be strengthening rather than losing any key men.

“Players like Auston Trusty, who may leave, and Anis Ben Slimane, who may leave, are seen as expendable to the squad.

“Key players cannot leave on deadline day, it’s just an absolute no-no.”

Chris Wilder cannot afford even more potential outgoings due to Sheffield United squad depth

The Blades' current squad is far from threadbare, but some possible deadline day outgoings mean that boss Wilder will not want to sanction any more departures like Hamer and Arblaster, as it would leave his squad severely lacking.

Bosnian centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic has been touted for a move away from South Yorkshire since the Blades' relegation, and his transfer situation could reach a head tomorrow, with Crystal Palace, Wolves and Porto all thought to be interested in a move.

Midfielder Vinicius Souza is another that could leave due to Fenerbahçe's continued reported interest, while Auston Trusty and Anis Ben Slimane are set to seal their respective moves to Celtic and Norwich City.

It is clear that the next 24 hours are set to be a busy time at Bramall Lane, and so the last thing that Wilder and co. will want is interest and bids for their key men, such as Hamer and Arblaster.