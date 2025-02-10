This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield United's promotion challenge has gone from strength to strength this season, and despite a 3-0 defeat to Hull City two weeks ago, they have recovered to win back-to-back games in the Championship.

A 2-1 victory over Portsmouth on Saturday saw the Blades return to the top two following Burnley's mid-week 1-0 triumph at home to Oxford United, and has given Chris Wilder's side the advantage over the Clarets and Sunderland heading into a double gameweek in the second tier.

Goals from Gutsavo Hamer and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, either side of a Connor Ogilvie equaliser, handed the South Yorkshire outfit their 20th league win of the season, the most in the division.

However, with Premier League ambitions, some players will be left behind in the summer. Jack Robinson is one of those who may just be departing Sheffield United, with his contract due to expire at the end of the campaign.

Verdict made on Robinson's Blades future

The 31-year-old's importance to the team has increased dramatically in recent weeks following Harry Souttar's season-ending injury, and he has started in every single game since 26 November.

However, there are questions over his ability to play in the top flight, as he did struggle greatly during the Blades' relegation back to the Championship last season.

Jack Robinson Sheffield United stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 20 (18) Minutes played 1664 Goals (assists) 0 (0) Shots (on target) 5 (0) Pass accuracy 89.5% Tackle success 65.4% Duel success 67.5% Aerial duel success 63.2% Recoveries 73 *Stats correct as of 10/02/2025

Football League World has asked their Sheffield United Fan Pundit, Jimmy from Blades Ramble, if he believes Robinson should be offered a new contract before his current one expires and extend his five-year stay at Bramall Lane further.

He told FLW: "I think whether Jack Robinson gets a deal or not will depend on what division we're in.

"He's on good wages and we are light at centre-back. He's a left-footed centre-back and really the only orthodox left-footed centre-back that we've got currently."

Jimmy continued: "Having said all that, I don't think he is close to Premier League quality. I'm not sure how many of the other promotion chasing Championship sides he would get in, but if we are still in the Championship next season and he becomes a rotation option then he's definitely worth keeping around the squad.

"I don't think he will be with us if we're promoted."

Sheffield United's ambitious owners may already be looking for a permanent Robinson replacement

Rob Holding was brought in on deadline day on loan from Crystal Palace, however, he is right-footed and there will be a desire to bring in a naturally left-sided centre-back to help replace Robinson.

Sheffield United have recruited excellently in the last two transfer windows, but a new permanent defender will be wanted in the summer transfer window to help partner Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Premier League football is probably above Robinson's level now, and replacing him should be the Blades' number one target once the season comes to an end, as without one, relegation could beckon once again.