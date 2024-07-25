Highlights Sheffield United are targeting a loan move for Forest's Josh Bowler, leaving young star Andre Brooks uncertain of future.

Sheffield United have reportedly set their sights on a loan move for Nottingham Forest winger Josh Bowler, potentially leaving academy graduate Andre Brooks out in the cold.

That's according to journalist Graeme Bailey, who has revealed to Nottingham Forest News that Blades boss Chris Wilder is taking an interest in the former Blackpool wideman.

Bowler's arrival would see him follow Callum O'Hare into the football club, after signing as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Coventry City.

But amidst the anguish and disappointment of the Blades' Premier League campaign last term, a bright young star emerged from the bleakness and provided Bramall Lane with a spark of excitement.

His name, Andre Brooks, but would the arrival of Bowler compounded with the signing of O'Hare result in the 20-year-old midfielder being moved on this summer? Football League World investigates.

Sheffield United fan pundit: Brooks has "certainly shown enough"

Football League World's Sheffield United fan pundit, Owain Wyse, believes that the Blades should look to keep Brooks in the first team squad next season, citing his versatility and the arrival of some new additions being the catalyst for improvement as the main reasons for holding that belief.

Wyse said: "I'd keep Andre Brooks in and around the squad, as he will be an option for the first team.

"In the past for us he's played predominantly as a centre midfielder, but he's also been used at wing-back as well.

"For me, he's certainly shown enough at first team level to be in contention for regular game time. I also think he has all the attributes to develop into a really top player.

"Competing for a spot in the side with the likes of Josh Bowler and Callum O'Hare, could be just the push he needs to realise that potential."

Blades would be wise to keep Brooks

Despite only making 27 appearances in all competitions for Sheffield United so far, Brooks is a player that has the feel of potentially being on the cusp of a breakthrough season, whether that be at Bramall Lane, or somewhere else.

The Sheffield-born Brooks was handed his first extended taste of senior football last season, and he couldn't have been handed a bigger test in regard to the outcome of Sheffield United's season.

But for the most part, he held his own, and at times even stood out above anyone else in red and white. Brooks was a welcome shot in the arm of confidence and fearlessness, in a side that largely looked devoid of it last term.

A player who's first thought is always positive-minded, the sight of the local youngster driving his side forward, no matter the score or chances of earning a result from the game, captivated and enthused an often frustrated and dejected Bramall Lane crowd.

It's those type of players that fans want to see wear the shirt, regardless of whether said player is perceived to be weaker than perhaps another in his position.

Brooks' attitude and commitment to the cause is the type that demands faith being placed in him by his manager, and with every veteran commodity and safe option a gaffer can pick, they need that wildcard to play when trying to make something happen.

New signings shouldn't make Brooks' role redundant

As Wyse made reference to, Brooks has also shown that he can be versatile, and is willing to play in whatever role Wilder asks him to. The Championship season is a slog, and having those sorts of players that can plug gaps in the side is always shown to be incredibly valuable.

New signing Callum O'Hare has had his injury woes in recent seasons, and hasn't been able to complete a full season since the 2021/22 campaign.

O'Hare's stats (all comps), per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 23/24 36 10 4 22/23 11 0 3 21/22 47 5 8

Therefore, Wilder would be wise to hold onto a valuable piece of squad depth in Brooks, as should the former Coventry City man miss time again next season, being able to call upon a player such as Brooks could prevent the Blades' season from derailing.

Whereas Bowler hasn't really made the progression in his career that many would've thought he'd make following his breakthrough 2021/22 season with Blackpool, which ultimately earned him a move to Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

The 25-year-old winger has yet to make a competitive appearance for Forest in the two years that he's been at the club, and after an underwhelming five-goal Championship campaign with Cardiff City last season, Bowler's career appears to have stagnated.

As such, it can't be said with any real certainty that he would arrive and make a big enough impact to warrant shipping Brooks out the door at the first sight of him in a Blades shirt.