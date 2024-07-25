Highlights Alfie Gilchrist could be a perfect fit for Sheffield United, replacing Baldock's defensive solidity.

FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit believes that Alfie Gilchrist signing for the club would be more of a replacement for George Baldock.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blades are one of two Championship sides to make an approach to sign the Chelsea defender on loan this summer. Preston North End being the other.

Gilchrist has broken into the first team squad at Stamford Bridge, but has been unable to earn regular playing time for the London club.

The 20-year-old made 11 appearances in the Premier League last season, including two starts, while playing at right-back (all stats from Fbref).

However, he has also been used as a centre-back at underage level, highlighting a versatility to his game.

George Baldock replacement claim

FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse believes that Gilchrist would be an excellent addition to Chris Wilder’s side, regardless of which formation the manager uses this season.

He has claimed that the youngster could prove a replacement for Jayden Bogle in the back-four system being trialled during pre-season, but that he could take on Baldock’s spot in the back three if the 3-5-2 formation from previous campaigns is retained.

“I think Gilchrist would be a brilliant signing,” Wyse told Football League World.

“From what I’ve seen, from admittedly short spells of football at Chelsea, I’ve been extremely impressed.

“For me, he’s more of a defensive full-back than Bogle, so he isn’t a direct replacement as such, but I think with Burrows, if we are to sign him, providing the attacking threat that he does, I think Gilchrist could be the perfect fit.

“In the new style of play we’ve played across pre-season, he’d most definitely play as a right-back.

“But if we did transition at any point to our trusted 3-5-2 he’d be a great fit as a right centre-half.

“Gilchrist is more of a replacement for George Baldock than Bogle directly, in the style and way he plays.

“But, as I’ve always, I’ve preferred the defensive security that Baldock offered us, and I think Gilchrist will do that too.

“He has the potential to become a real fan favourite at Bramall Lane, I feel.”

George Baldock and Jayden Bogle's importance to Sheffield United

George Baldock's defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.67 Interceptions 0.93 Blocks 1.30 Clearances 3.07 Aerials won 1.21

Baldock was a mainstay in the Sheffield United side prior to his departure at the end of the previous campaign.

The defender has since signed for Greek giants Panathinaikos, ending his seven year association with Bramall Lane.

Meanwhile, Bogle was sold to Leeds United in a deal worth a reported £5 million.

The full-back made 34 appearances in the Premier League last season, so his departure will be felt unless an adequate replacement is found.

Gilchrist signing would be a shrewd move for Sheffield United

Gilchrist showed promise during the game time he received at Chelsea, and he certainly looked like someone who could perform very well at a Championship level.

The versatility that he brings could prove a very useful asset for Wilder, especially if he is considering tinkering with his system this season.

He is defensively sound, and bagged a Premier League goal last season to show that he can get forward and contribute in the final third.

As a loan signing, this could prove a very smart signing if they can get it over the line.