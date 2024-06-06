This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United face a major rebuild upon their return to the Championship.

The Blades' one season back in the Premier League was a huge disappointment for all connected with the club, having given themselves next-to-no chance of surviving in the top flight with a plethora of hugely underwhelming performances and hefty defeats in equal measure.

It was always going to be an uphill task for the side which finished second in the second tier back in 2022/23, but neither Paul Heckingbottom nor Blades supporter Chris Wilder, who returned to the club for a second stint as boss, could mastermind an escape act.

Whilst the two managers have come under scrutiny at varying points of the campaign, which included an unwanted record of the most goals conceded in the Premier League, supporters have also had their say on a number of disappointing performers on the pitch.

Sheffield United should cash in on Vini Souza this summer

One of last summer's new arrivals came in the form of Brazilian midfielder, Vini Souza, who made a reported £10 million move to the Steel City from Belgian second division outfit, Lommel SK.

Although United suffered the ignominy of returning to the Championship with a whimper, there was the occasional flash of brilliance showcased by the likes of Gustavo Hamer, who also joined the club last summer from Coventry City.

However, referring back to Souza, Football League World's Sheffield United fan pundit, Owain Wyse, has been left underwhelmed by the 24-year-old's performances in red and white, and has claimed that he'd be happy to see him depart over the summer.

"I'd be happy to see Vini Souza go," Wyse told FLW. "He's been a huge disappointment this year.

Vini Souza's 23/24 Premier League Stats Average Rating 6.79 Matches Played 36 Goals 1 Assists 0 Big Chances Created 0 Tackles per Game 3.5 Interceptions per Game 0.9 Duels Won per Game 6.1 All stats as per Sofascore

"Whilst there's clearly a talented and good footballer in there, his attitude's all wrong, and at times it can drag other players down as well.

"We saw him clash with Jack Robinson, and I don't think he's particularly good for the dressing room."

Despite not living up to the expectations which came with his arrival, Wyse does believe the club could potentially garner a profit on the former Espanyol man.

"I think we can recoup a decent amount of money for him, possibly even more than we paid, which is great for a player who has already made it clear that he doesn't want to be here.

"Getting around the £10 million mark for him could be huge in reinvesting in the squad over the summer to make us stronger."

Vini Souza among quartet of players set to depart Bramall Lane

This viewpoint also comes after revelations last month, which claimed that Souza is among a quartet of players who are expected to leave the club following relegation.

It was reported by Alan Nixon via Patreon that Souza, alongside Anel Ahmedhodzic, Anis Slimane and Benie Traore are all available for transfer ahead of the new season, with the report going on to state that the central midfielder will not be a part of the squad after failing to make an impression in the Premier League.

No clubs have since been linked in public with the man who believed that the club's predicament at the bottom of the table last term was a factor in his omission from the Brazil squad in March.

“Not because of me, but because of the situation at my club. I think that for the national team it’s a bit of a problem," he told Coluna do Fla, relayed by the Sheffield Star.

"That’s my opinion. But not in relation to my football. I think that for my football I could (receive a call-up). I really could.

"But there’s the whole thing, you know. My team doesn’t keep the ball much either. That’s very important for the national team."

Sheffield United must rebuild their midfield with or without Vinicius Souza

Given that Souza looks likely to depart after one season at the club, and the departure of long-serving Ollie Norwood upon the expiration of his contract, it's imperative that Wilder rebuilds the engine room of his squad if the Blades are to be a promotion front-runner when the new season begins.

One man who has been touted with a potential move is Brighton and Hove Albion's Marc Leonard, who the Seagulls are said to demand just £300,000 for after a fine two-season stint at Wilder's former club, Northampton Town.

However, they may face stern competition from freshly-relegated Birmingham City on that front, with Alan Nixon stating that the League One outfit have begun talks to make the 22-year-old their first signing of the summer.

It remains to be seen which other midfield options are on the club's shortlist, but with Souza having three years left on his contract, the club must do all they can to generate a sizeable fee at the least.