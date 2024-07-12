Highlights Sheffield United urged to sign Callum O'Hare as a free agent to bolster midfield quality.

The Blades need an advanced midfielder like O'Hare to elevate their promotion chances.

O'Hare's stats show he would bring goals, creativity, and ball-carrying ability to the team.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United have been urged to strike an ambitious transfer deal for Callum O'Hare following his departure from Championship rivals Coventry City as a free agent.

O'Hare brought the curtain down on a successful five-year stay with the Sky Blues by letting his contract run down and leaving as a free agent this summer. When fit, the attacking midfielder was an ever-present in Mark Robins' side and helped them to League One promotion in 2019/20 while initially on loan from Aston Villa before signing on a permanent basis and flourishing in the Championship.

He's now one of the most high-profile free agents on the market, with various clubs scrambling for his signature in the off-season. According to the Star, Chris Wilder's United are eyeing a move and O'Hare is understood to be keen on moving to Bramall Lane although there's reported competition from the likes of rivals Leicester City as well as Leeds United and Burnley, who could both be firm promotion foes in the upcoming season.

Adding O'Hare to Sheffield United's midfield would be "scary"

Signing O'Hare would be a real coup for the Blades amid their ongoing takeover, which has restricted further incomings thus far. Wilder has added Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCallum to his ranks following their respective exits from Leeds and Norwich City.

However, Football League World's resident Blades fan pundit Owain Wyse is extremely excited about their interest in O'Hare and believes that he would significantly bolster the strong midfield options that Wilder already has at his disposal.

"What a brilliant signing O'Hare would be," Owain explained to Football League World.

"I think if he was still under contract at Coventry he'd be worth upwards of £10m, he is that good. So getting him on a free would just be wonderful.

"Putting him in a midfield alongside the quality we already have in (Gustavo) Hamer, (Oliver) Arblaster and (Vinicius) Souza if we keep hold of him would be scary for the rest of the division and I really hope we can go and get this one over the line."

Callum O'Hare transfer would prove Sheffield United's promotion credentials

The Blades have not been touted in the early promotion reckoning in the same way that Luton Town and Burnley have after returning to the Championship, but that could all change by adding O'Hare to their ranks under the noses of some direct rivals.

It would most certainly mark a statement of intent that United are yet to make, and the 26-year old could potentially bring a new profile to their midfield, too.

Owain's praise of their current midfield stable is fair and the likes of Souza and Arblaster both bring plenty of athleticism, tenacity and composure in possession, but they lack an advanced midfielder who can carve out chances and progressively carry the ball at will.

Callum O'Hare's 23/24 Championship stats for Coventry City per 90 minutes, via FBRef Statistic Return per 90 Percentile rank compared to Championship positional compatriots Goals 0.31 73rd Shots on target % 46.2% 91st Shot-creating actions 4.09 82nd Goal-creating actions 0.51 88th Key passes 1.89 78th Passes into final third 3.58 89th Progressive passes 6.65 97th Carries into final third 2.10 76th

O'Hare brings all of those qualities in abundance, while he's also added goals to his game by registering 10 strikes for Coventry last season across all competitions.

Coventry supporters require little reminder of how potent O'Hare and Hamer were together under Mark Robins, although that's now a tantalising prospect for the Blades faithful to be potentially excited about. The stern competition for his signature will ask questions about their resolve, but they must leverage his own personal eagerness towards the move if they're serious about competing for promotion next season.