Sheffield United got busy in January under their new ownership and so far it seems to be working out with the Blades slowly building an advantage alongside Leeds United over Sunderland and Burnley.

Notable signings included Ben Brereton Díaz and Rob Holding but perhaps the most impressive arrival at Bramall Lane has been Hamza Choudhury.

The 27-year-old joined Sheffield United on a six-month loan from Leicester City and has formed a strong midfield partnership with Vinícius Souza. His performances have been outstanding, and after four matches with the Blades, he has maintained his 100% record.

According to The Athletic, Chris Wilder's side do have an option to buy in the summer, but this will surely be dependent on what division they reside in. The Bangladesh international has over 50 appearances in the Premier League but has long been questioned about whether he has the quality to become a starter in England's top division.

If they remain in the Championship, signing him permanently would be a logical move, but a return to the Premier League might prompt them to explore other options.

Sheffield United pundit urges Chris Wilder to pursue Choudhury deal

To gain a Bramall Lane perspective on Choudhury's future at Sheffield United, Football League World spoke to Jimmy from the Blades Ramble Podcast, who believes Wilder should activate the option in the midfielder’s deal.

"I think we should be looking at permanently signing Hamza Choudhury," said Jimmy.

"He is a player that the Blades have wanted for some time, having been a long-term target linked with the club.

"I think it will become a permanent deal because if we don't get promoted, Vinícius Souza will leave the club, and Hamza Choudhury is an ideal replacement. On the flip side, if we do get promoted and hang on to Souza, then Choudhury is exactly what you want as a rotation option.

"Yes, please, let's sign Hamza Choudhury. A fantastic option for the squad, and he can provide depth for us at the moment."

Hamza Choudhury may struggle for minutes if the Blades get promoted

If Sheffield United can secure promotion to the Premier League, Choudhury would be an ideal squad rotation option, as Jimmy suggested.

However, the 27-year-old is surely at a stage in his career where he is eager for regular first-team football, something he has struggled to secure in the top flight. Of his 127 appearances in Leicester’s Premier League squad, he has started just 30 games.

Hamza Choudhury Premier League spell with Leicester City Squad 127 Appearances 57 Starts 30 Minutes Played 2,593 Seasons in the Premier League 6

To make matters even more challenging, he would face direct competition from Ollie Arblaster for a place in the team, and supporters would likely urge Wilder to prioritise one of their own.

For now, his focus should remain on the task at hand, but he should only consider a permanent move to the red side of Sheffield if he receives assurances over his role in the team.