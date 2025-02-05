This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield United's reaction to relegation from the Premier League has been excellent, and nearly 10 months after their return to the Championship was confirmed, they look to be on course to return to the top flight.

A 1-0 win over Derby County at Pride Park Stadium on Saturday afternoon was another professional performance from Chris Wilder's side as they go in search of their second promotion in three years.

Only Leeds United are ahead of the Blades in the second tier table at this moment in time, and while the battle for the top two places is extremely tight, the South Yorkshire side had a superb January transfer window.

However, the performances of a star that was signed in the summer did take time to get up to speed at the start of the season, and more may need to be done in front of goal if Sheffield United are to win that all important promotion.

Verdict made on Callum O'Hare's goalscoring record

Callum O'Hare has been fantastic since joining the Blades from Coventry City in the summer, and his technical ability on the ball has allowed him to earn his place in the starting XI on a regular basis.

However, he has scored just twice in the Championship in 30 appearances, and for a player who tends to lean towards the attacking part of the game more, that could be regarded as a concern.

Football League World has asked their Sheffield United Fan Pundit, Jimmy from Blades Ramble, if he believes O'Hare needs to start scoring more, or if his impact in other areas has been enough.

He told FLW: "He is a good to very good player at this level. He started off quite slowly to be honest, and it took him a little bit of time to bed into our side. He hadn't trained much in pre-season, and he didn't really fit in as seamlessly as some of the others.

"It took him a while to adjust to our way of playing as it is a new style, but he has got better and better as the season has gone on."

Callum O'Hare Sheffield United stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 30 (30) Minutes played 2384 Goals (assists) 2 (5) xG 3.61 Shots (on target) 27 (9) Pass accuracy 82.1% Chances created 29 Touches (in opposition box) 1143 (103) Dribble success 32.6% *Stats correct as of 04/02/2025

Jimmy continued: "Obviously, he would like to improve in terms of his goal output, but that's not everything in his game. Off the ball, he's superb, he leads the press really well, and he doesn't stop running.

"His engine is superb, he links the midfield to the attack really well, and he is a vital part of our team at the moment. Yes, we'd all like to see more goals out of him. I'm sure he would too. But as long as we're playing well collectively as a team, he's certainly making the relevant contributions at the moment."

O'Hare is getting the opportunities to score

While there will be some frustration surrounding O'Hare's lack of goals, he is getting the opportunities and, eventually, he will start finding the back of the net more regularly.

Sheffield United have plenty of quality in forward positions such as Tom Cannon, and although the 26-year-old will want to start contributing in terms of goals more often, it is not a huge problem for the Blades, and the impact has not been felt yet.

However, if those who are providing goals do struggle with injury, then he will have to start adding that to his game more often.

The Premier League will be a tough step-up for O'Hare if Sheffield United win promotion, but as he gets more comfortable in his surroundings, he will become a better player and goals will become a more natural part of his game.