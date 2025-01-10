This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield United suffered disaster at the end of 2024 as the ever-dependent Harry Souttar's season was ended early by an injury to his Achilles tendon.

The centre-back is set to miss the entirety of 2025, and he has returned to his parent club, Leicester City, for treatment.

The Australia international has played an integral part in Chris Wilder's team throughout the campaign, and he will be a huge loss defensively to the Blades, who are mounting a promotion push.

Nevertheless, plans are already in place to bring in a replacement at Sheffield United, with Ipswich Town's Luke Woolfenden a target, according to Ipswich-based news outlet, TWTD.

Verdict made on Sheffield United's Woolfenden interest

The injury to Souttar does have the ability to derail the Blades' season, and he will be a huge loss in the coming weeks and months. However, a player with the quality that Woolfenden possesses could be the perfect replacement.

The 26-year-old has featured eight times in the Premier League for the Tractor Boys, starting seven of those games, but after the recent takeover by COH Sports, there will be hope that the Yorkshire outfit can complete a deal.

It is not the first time that Wilder has made an attempt to sign the 26-year-old, having had a £3m bid rejected in 2020 while Ipswich were in League One, but this fresh interest will certainly excite those at Bramall Lane.

Football League World has asked their Sheffield United Fan Pundit, Jimmy from Blades Ramble, if he believes a move for Woolfenden would be a good one, and if he could be the perfect player to replace Souttar.

He told FLW: "Luke Woolfenden’s a long-term target for Sheffield United.

"He was initially highlighted as a potentially long-term Chris Basham replacement when we were still playing with a three at the back, because he seemed to fit beautifully into that system at the time as an overlapping right centre-half."

Jimmy continued: "So, it's not the first time we've been linked with Luke. He's obviously been a great servant for Ipswich and if Ben Godfrey's arrival is going to push him down the pecking order, then absolutely, he would be welcome at Sheffield United.

"He's played in the Premier League this season; he’s not let Ipswich down. So, absolutely I’d be up for this one."

Woolfenden would be the perfect tonic after Souttar injury

The experience that Woolfenden has gained in the last few years since he first came onto the radar of Sheffield United will interest Wilder, and he could be an excellent replacement for Souttar. He won promotion with Ipswich to the Premier League last season, and has continued to feature for them in 2024/25.

But, if the right bid comes in, then it would not be a surprise to see the defender back in the Championship, with the Blades' new project under their new ownership an exciting one.

Luke Woolfenden's Ipswich Town stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (Starts) 8 (7) Minutes played 646 Goal (Assists) 0 (0) xG 0.03 Shots (On target) 1 (0) Tackles Won 25% Duels Won 44.4% Aerial Duels Won 43.8% Interceptions 13 Pass Accuracy 88.2% *Stats correct as of 08/01/2025

There is a strong chance the Yorkshire outfit will finish in the play-offs at the very least, and with their already strong defensive record, they will be hoping to add to the department and make that final push towards the league title.

Sheffield United need cover at centre-back, and Woolfenden will provide that and more if a deal is agreed, but this saga is still in its early days.