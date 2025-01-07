Championship promotion hopefuls Sheffield United have advanced in their pursuit of Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury, with the club's new owners looking to make an instant impact in the January transfer window.

That's according to a fresh report from Football Insider, which has detailed the Blades' advancing hunt for the midfielder's signature in a bid to solidify their automatic promotion hopes.

United are poised to complete a number of deals this month following the December completion of COH Sports Group's takeover from ex-owner Prince Abdullah, which has brought funds into the club and may strengthen United's ambitions of returning to the Premier League come May.

The Blades are already set to sign Southampton's Ben Brereton Diaz, who spent the second-half of the previous campaign on loan at Bramall Lane, but a second Premier League agreement now looks likely to come in the form of Choudhury.

Sheffield United's transfer interest in Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury

As per Football Insider's report, Sheffield United have entered "advanced talks" to sign the 27-year-old on loan this month. It's said that manager Chris Wilder has given the green light for a deal for Choudhury, whom he worked with during his time in charge of Watford back in 2023.

Wilder is also believed to view the midfielder as an ideal replacement for young captain Ollie Arblaster, who is set to miss the rest of the campaign after suffering an unfortunate anterior cruciate ligament during his side's 1-0 Steel City Derby victory over Sheffield Wednesday in November.

Leicester are reportedly willing to sanction a departure for Choudhury, who has made just four Premier League appearances this season, while the player in question is also said to be open to leaving the East Midlands in search of regular game time.

Although Football Insider have reported the latest development, United's interest in Choudhury was first called by The Star last week.

Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury could bring vital experience to Sheffield United

If signed, Choudhury will bring no shortage of experience and top-level nous to the South Yorkshire outfit, qualities which could come up trumps both on and off-the-pitch in a hotly-contested race for automatic promotion.

The midfielder helped Leicester to the second-tier title only last term, where he made 34 league appearances for Enzo Maresca. But the bulk of his career appearances have come at Premier League level, where he's largely proved himself to be a handy squad player for the Foxes in the top-flight.

Hamza Choudhury's career stats by club via FotMob, as of January 7 Years Club Appearances Goals 2015- Leicester City 131 2 2016-2017 Burton Albion (loan) 28 0 2022-2023 Watford (loan) 37 0

It's perhaps not a signing which will get pulses racing, but given just how light United are in midfield at the minute, it could represent shrewd and sensible business as Wilder looks to fine-tune his squad ahead of a pivotal remainder of the campaign.