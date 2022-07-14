Sheffield United update given over transfer pursuit of Premier League winger

Sheffield United are edging closer and closer towards a move for Reda Khadra this summer, with reporter Nathan Hemmingham for the Examiner Live claiming that the player set to ‘have a look’ around the club.

The Blades came close but not quite close enough to Premier League promotion again in the last campaign, sneaking into the play-off spots but then falling in the semi-finals.

It means that they are resigned to playing at least another season of Championship football and boss Paul Heckingbottom will want to ensure his side can go one step further next time around.

Quiz: The big Sheffield United summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 Who did the club sign Wes Foderingham from? Celtic Hibernian Aberdeen Rangers

In order to do so, it looks like he is ready to bolster his forward line with the potential addition of Reda Khadra. The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with Blackburn, so is certainly experienced in the second tier, and will want to play regular football again if he can.

He managed 27 league outings in the last campaign and produced four goals and two assists, with the youngster able to play as either a striker or even on the wing.

Now, it looks like Brighton could be set to allow him to leave again – and the Examiner Live is reporting that the player is prepared to go and ‘have a look around’ at Sheffield United ahead of a potential short-term switch to Bramall Lane.

If they do manage to sign him then, it could be another weapon in their locker in the pursuit of top flight football again come the end of the next campaign.

The Verdict

Reda Khadra would be an excellent signing for Sheffield United considering his experience already in the Championship and competing at the top end of the table.

The youngster has already been given a fairly regular role with Blackburn as they soared towards the top end of the second tier and considering he has already bagged goals, the potential is there for him to notch even more with the Blades.

Perhaps one only issue is the amount of goals – unlike other options, he has managed only four goals in his time at Ewood Park and in the Championship. Sheffield United need more goals in their team and Khadra is not necessarily a guaranteed poacher when it comes to potential striking options.

The 21-year-old though has proven he can excel more given the central striking role – which he could get at Sheffield United considering their current options there.