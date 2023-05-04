Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is keen to retain all of his out-of-contract players beyond the summer, according to a report from the Sheffield Star.

The Blades are set to see many key first-teamers leave for free in the summer as things stand, with their previous transfer embargo preventing them from offering out new deals for a large chunk of the second half of the campaign.

Takeover uncertainty may have also played a part in the lack of progress regarding new contracts, with Dozy Mmobuosi attempting to get a deal over the line to take control of the Blades in recent months but failing to get the green light from the EFL as things stand.

There had been uncertainty about who would and wouldn't receive new deals with United securing promotion to the Premier League, with some of their older players potentially in danger of being let go.

However, it seems as though Heckingbottom has made his mind up with the Blades' boss potentially having a limited amount to spend this summer, with the Sheffield Star reporting: "And it’s also why, given the expectation of scant funding, the manager wants to keep an admittedly ageing band together by securing all his dozen-or-so out-of-contract players."

Who's set to see their contract expire this summer?

Wes Foderingham and Jordan Amissah are both out of contract and that's a worry considering the former has been such a crucial first-teamer since the latter stages of Slavisa Jokanovic's reign.

Enda Stevens and Jack Robinson could see their game time limited next season but it seems as though the South Yorkshire outfit are keen to retain them, although Jack O'Connell may not be handed a new deal.

United could potentially decide to support the long-term absentee in a different way though considering how important he previously was at Bramall Lane.

In midfield, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Ismaila Coulibaly and Ben Osborn will need to be handed new contracts if the Blades want to retain them, although the promoted side do have the option to trigger an extension in Fleck's contract.

The Blades are set to retain Oli McBurnie for an extra year as they prepare to trigger the extension option in his deal - but Billy Sharp will need to be offered a new deal.

Which Sheffield United players shouldn't be handed a new deal?

Stevens is one player who arguably shouldn't be handed a deal with Max Lowe and Rhys Norrington-Davies available as options.

However, the latter can operate at centre-back and with Stevens having a decent amount of experience at the top level, keeping him for an extra year may make sense.

Osborn and Coulibaly are two other players who shouldn't be rewarded with fresh terms without deep consideration, although the former's intelligence and the latter's potential can't be underestimated.

Sharp hasn't been as prolific this season as he usually is - but is a very important figure in the dressing room and you would imagine Heckingbottom will want to keep him for an extra year to maintain stability in the dressing room.

If he departed, that may rock the boat and that could turn out to be costly.