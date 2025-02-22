This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United and Leeds United meet on Monday evening in a big clash at the top of the Championship table.

The Blades will host Daniel Farke’s side, where a win could take them top of the standings going into March.

Chris Wilder’s team have won their last four league games, as have the Whites, so both clubs are also in great form going into this fixture.

With Burnley five points behind in third, Sheffield United will also be wary of maintaining that gap in order to cement their position in the automatic promotion places ahead of the final dozen games of the season.

Tyrese Campbell threat highlighted ahead of Leeds clash

When asked which player Leeds need to keep an eye out for, FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Jimmy highlighted Tyrese Campbell.

He believes the forward will lead the line due to Tom Cannon’s injury concern, and that he could compete well against Ethan Ampadu, if the Welshman is picked to play at centre-back.

“I’m going to say Tyrese Campbell,” Jimmy told Football League World.

“I think Campbell will start, Tom Cannon was last seen walking in a (protective) boot at full time against Middlesbrough, so he’s unlikely to be fit and ready in time to start against Leeds.

“I think Campbell will start as the lone striker, and I think it’s one to be wary of because if Leeds don’t go with their best team, which I think is Struijk and Rodon, and they go with Ampadu at centre-half, I fully believe that Campbell can get the better of Ampadu.

“And we all know that Ilan Meslier has got a mistake in him.

“I think Campbell’s stats are unbelievable in terms of goals per appearance. I think it’s a goal every 148 minutes.

“So, let’s just hope it's that time again where he can put the ball in the back of the net and hopefully get us three wonderful points on Monday night.”

Sheffield United will take a big step towards promotion with a win over Leeds

There will still be 12 games to go after Monday night, so nothing will be certain no matter what happens at Bramall Lane.

But a win over Leeds would put Wilder’s side in a very strong position to gain automatic promotion.

Tyrese Campbell - Sheffield United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2024-25 21 (10) 6 (1) As of February 20th

Both teams are in great form going into the game, which is very exciting for the neutrals and means we should get a great occasion whatever happens.

A draw would be a boring result, but it might also suit both teams at this point, so neutrals will be hoping someone like Campbell can step up and provide a moment to remember.