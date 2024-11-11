This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield United claimed the bragging rights in the first Steel City derby since 2019, running out 1-0 winners against Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Tyrese Campbell's second-half strike proved to be the decisive moment in a tense and edgy affair in Yorkshire, with the goal sending the Blades 2nd in the Championship table, level on points with league leaders Sunderland.

Chances were hard to come by between the two sides, with the former Stoke City striker's 50th minute goal the only shot on target in the entire game, earning his team their fourth win in a row after they suffered their first two defeats of the season before.

Campbell's recent run of form has started to show supporters why he was brought to Sheffield United on a free in the summer, and there is reason to believe that he could be the man to drive the team towards the Premier League.

Verdict made on Campbell's potential at Sheffield United

It had not been the easiest of starts to life at Bramall Lane for the 24-year-old, with Sunday's derby just the fourth match that he has started in the Championship for the Blades.

However, in recent weeks, he has proven to be a crucial part of Chris Wilder's plans, and his goal against Sheffield Wednesday will make him a fan's favourite forever.

There will be hopes that he can kick on and continue to be a threat for the team after he was ranked as the Blades' highest-rated player on Sunday, according to FotMob, with a 7.6 rating. Football League World has asked their Sheffield United Fan Pundit, Jimmy from Blades Ramble, if Campbell can be the 10-15 goal striker that his side need to reach the Premier League once again.

He told FLW: "It’s interesting that he was the highest rated player on Sunday because I wouldn't say was the best player on the pitch, but what I would say is, when he scored his goal, his levels went up significantly.

"He showed another side to himself that really puts him in contention to start on a regular basis, even when Kieffer Moore’s fit. So, it's great to have options."

Jimmy continued: "He's got three goals in four games, which is definitely in the mix. It's great really, because he came in with very little fanfare and really just to push the first team and push the main striker and that's exactly what he's doing.

"Now, he's got his chance, he's got the shirt and it'll be a case of if he carries on in this form, then, when Moore comes back to fitness, he’ll have to fight his way back into the team because Campbell has done himself the world of good and the team.

"Obviously, he's also written his name into folklore, Sheffield folklore on the red side of the city, by scoring the winner in the derby game. So, even though it's very early in his Sheffield United career, he's already ticked off a huge bucket list item in terms of never having to buy a drink in the red half of Sheffield."

Tyrese Campbell Stats v Sheffield Wednesday (FotMob) Minutes Played 73 Goals 1 xG 0.28 Shots (On Target) 2 (1) Pass Accuracy 40% Touches (In Opposition Box) 14 (2) Duels Won 100% Recoveries 1 FotMob Rating 7.6

Campbell has started to thrive in a new environment

Heading into the season, the signing of Campbell perhaps did not look like one with much ambition after he scored just three goals in 23 Championship appearances for Stoke in 2023/24. But, he has started to show just what he can bring to this talented Blades side.

It had not been the easiest of beginnings for the striker, however, with a change of system, he has started to see his minutes on the pitch increase, and his presence at Bramall Lane is starting to grow week-by-week.

With three goals in four matches, it would not be surprising to see Campbell continue to be a threat after the international break, and he has once again shown why Wilder is one of the best managers in the division, as he continues to get the most out of players who have not had the best of times in recent seasons.

Sheffield United will be in and around the battle for automatic promotion come the end of the season, and if the 24-year-old carries on this current purple patch that he currently finds himself in, he could be a real difference maker come the end of the campaign.