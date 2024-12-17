After a disappointing 2023/24 season at Stoke City, Tyrese Campbell has certainly got his career back on track at Sheffield United after completing a move to Bramall Lane in the summer.

The 24-year-old was in need of a fresh start after his career had begun to stagnate at Stoke, and while Sheffield United faced plenty of competition from fellow Championship sides and teams in Scotland, they managed to get a deal over the line for Campbell.

While signing Campbell looked like a bit of a risk after some tough seasons, he's certainly got his career back on track in South Yorkshire, so much so that talkSPORT are reporting that he's attracting interest from Premier League side AFC Bournemouth, less than half a season into his move to Sheffield United.

It shows just how well the 24-year-old is performing that he's attracting interest from the Premier League, and Chris Wilder will be a happy man that he secured his signature.

AFC Bournemouth interest shows that Sheffield United pulled off summer masterstroke

Campbell put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal with the Blades, another risky decision from the club after his injury woes last season, but it's paid dividends, particularly in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old has scored six goals and registered one goal in 15 appearances, an impressive return, made even better by the fact that all six of those goals have come in his last eight appearances, a really impressive run of form.

A winner against Sheffield Wednesday in the Steel City Derby was the highlight, and on current form, Campbell looks like one of the Championship's deadliest strikers, so while Premier League interest shouldn't be a huge surprise, not many people would have seen this coming a couple of months ago.

While it's been clear to everyone for years that Campbell is a talented Championship player, his career was at a crossroads in the summer after leaving Stoke and the move to Sheffield United has undoubtedly revitalised him.

Not even the most optimistic of Sheffield United supporters would have expected Campbell to have performed as well as he has in recent weeks, and their decision to sign him has proved a masterstroke.

It speaks volumes that a high-flying Premier League club are interested in signing him already, and Sheffield United will be thanking their lucky stars that Campbell opted for Bramall Lane in the summer.

Losing Tyrese Campbell to AFC Bournemouth in January would be castastrophic

Having signed a three-year deal with Sheffield United in the summer, it does seem somewhat unlikely that Campbell would join AFC Bournemouth in January, and the Blades' hierarchy would be able to hold out for a hefty transfer fee.

However, the chance to play in the Premier League could be too good to pass up for Campbell, and he only has to look at players like Antoine Semenyo, Marcus Tavernier and Alex Scott to see players who have been picked up from the Championship to play an important role for the Cherries in the top-flight.

Tyrese Campbell's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A Stoke City 2018-24 164 36 19 Shrewsbury Town (Loan) 2019 15 5 0 Sheffield United 2024- 15 6 1

Campbell probably wouldn't be a regular starter for Andoni Iraola's side, and no doubt, should concrete interest materalise, Wilder and Co will point out to him that Sheffield United are top of the Championship, and he has a realistic chance of playing top-flight football next season.

It would be a surprise should a January move to Bournemouth materialise for Campbell, and the Blades should take the Cherries' interest as a compliment about how well the striker has done at the club since his summer move.