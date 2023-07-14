Signed from renowned youth-production specialists Le Havre back in 2017, Yasser Larouci had, at one point, appeared destined for a glittering career at Liverpool.

At the time, it was reported that the Reds had beaten off firm competition for rivals Manchester United and it was soon clear just why Liverpool had not been alone in their pursuit, with Larouci emerging as one of the most highly-promising prospects at Melwood and subsequently being monitored closely by Jurgen Klopp.

The Algerian-born French youth international only ever ended up making two appearances for Liverpool in four years, during January 2020 in FA Cup fixtures against Everton and Shrewsbury Town, in which Klopp fielded experimental, youth-emphasised squads.

Larouci was released just over a year after his Liverpool debut and moved back across the English Channel to sign for Troyes, for whom he has featured on no less than 44 occasions in the two seasons that have followed.

And now, he is making a splash and appearing on the English radar yet again, with Sheffield United and Preston North End both plotting a summer swoop as per Alan Nixon's recent Patreon report.

What has been said about Sheffield United and Preston North End's Yasser Larouci transfer interest?

The report states that Sheffield United are in talks to sign Larouci, who played 30 times in Ligue 1 last term as Troyes were relegated.

It is believed that the French side desire a buy-back option in any potential deal, which should not come as too much of a surprise given Larouci's age and potential further down the line, although this may not appease potential suitors.

There is also the possibility of a loan deal happening, which is what Cardiff City exercised to bring Troyes teammate Ike Ugbo to Wales for the next twelve months.

Paul Heckingbottom appears to be pulling no punches in his pursuit of a new left wing-back following promotion to the Premier League, and having already missed out on Southampton's Ryan Manning after his Swansea City departure, they are said to have alternative options if their bid to bring Larouci back to England proves futile.

Sheffield United's interest is accompanied by that of Preston, however, who will also be in the same positional market after the loan return of impressive Spanish prospect Alvaro Fernandez to Old Trafford.

Could Preston North End really sign Yasser Larouci?

Unfortunately for Preston, it does not appear as though they have much hope of luring Larouci towards a Lancashire switch, even if they do have the trump card of a guaranteed starting-berth.

Heckingbottom has the trump card of top-flight football, which would evidently be a dream of Larouci's having failed to make the grade at Liverpool and register a single Premier League appearance.

After over 40 matches in Ligue 1 over the last two campaigns, he will no doubt be eager to remain in a top five division instead of dropping down to the Championship, and even if Preston could convince him to make the move, it is up for debate whether they could finance what would likely represent a fair outlay for the full-back's signature.