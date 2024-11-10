Sheffield United are on course to be involved in the fight for automatic promotion come the end of the campaign following a fantastic start to the season.

Despite losing their first two games of 2024/25 on the bounce, the Blades have reacted excellently and strengthened their grip on their place in the top six of the Championship.

Chris Wilder has got his team playing some excellent football, and they are one of the most defensively strong sides in the entire division, while they also boast some tremendous midfielder players in their ranks.

Nevertheless, the January transfer window will bring some worries that some of their very best could be poached by those in the Premier League and abroad. Football League World has taken a look at three Sheffield United stars that must not be sold in the upcoming window.

Anel Ahmedhodzic

Anel Ahmedhodzic was targeted throughout the summer by Premier League clubs, with Ipswich Town coming the closest to sealing a deal for the 25-year-old, according to Football Insider.

Wolverhampton Wanderers also took an interest in the centre-back, but a move never materialised at the time. However, with the January window coming up, it would not be a surprise to see clubs target the Bosnia and Herzegovina international once again.

He is been a rock at the back for his team so far this season, and while he was forced to miss out against Blackburn Rovers due to suspension, he has played nearly every game for the Blades in 2024/25.

Ahmedhodzic struggled to adapt to the Premier League last time out, but it can be said that some of that was down to the quality of his teammates in the top flight. A return to the division does seem likely with either Sheffield United or another club, and this winter may just see bids come in for the exceptional defender.

Gustavo Hamer

Similar to Ahmedhodzic, Gustavo Hamer was a huge target in the summer, but instead of those in the top flight showing interest, it was fellow Championship side Leeds United who did instead.

The Blades rejected a £13m bid for the talented midfielder from their Yorkshire rivals in August, and despite the Whites pushing for a move, they were priced out.

However, in recent games, the 27-year-old has struggled to start, and although he was in the starting XI against Bristol City in his team's 2-1 win, it seems as though he is not as much of a necessity to the club as he once was.

Nevertheless, not many players in the Championship have the ability to produce in moments quite like Hamer, and losing him could be a huge blow to Sheffield United's chances of automatic promotion, especially if it is to a rival like Leeds.

Keeping hold of the former Coventry City star is a must. He was one of the only Blades players who proved to have Premier League quality last season, and he will be crucial to their chances of a return.

Gustavo Hamer's Premier League Stats (FotMob) Appearances 36 Goals 4 Assists 6 xG 2.97 xA 4.55 Shots (On Target) 49 (15) Pass Accuracy 73.5% Chances Created 70 Successful Dribbles 28 Touches (In Opposition Box) 1478 (48)

Ollie Arblaster

Another extremely impressive player who was the subject of Premier League interest in the summer, Ollie Arblaster, must be kept hold of by the Blades in January.

Few would have foreseen his rise from League One to the top flight last season after he was recalled by Sheffield United from his excellent loan spell at Port Vale, but he has been a must-see talent this campaign.

The captain of the club at just 20 years old, he has huge responsibility on his young shoulders, but he has shown just how good he truly is this season, with his calm and collected presence in midfield the perfect juxtaposition to Vini Souza.

Brighton & Hove Albion came calling in the summer, but the Blades were able to keep hold of their ace, and they will have to be strong once again in the winter to ensure that he does not leave Bramall Lane prematurely.