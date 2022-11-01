Sheffield United transfer update emerges as key player attracts top-flight interest

Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye is attracting interest from top-tier sides ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report from The Star.

The 22-year-old has been an integral figure for the Blades once again this season, recording seven goals and two assists in 17 league appearances as a key contributor to Paul Heckingbottom’s side’s fast start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Given the chance to shine under Slavisa Jokanovic during the early stages of last season, he has continued to grow under successor Heckingbottom, appearing as one of the first names on the teamsheet when fit and available.

However, he has less than two years left on his contract and although talks are ongoing regarding a potential extension, his manager isn’t expecting anything to be agreed anytime soon with the 22-year-old in a strong position at the negotiating table.

This is bad news considering the fact he’s in line for a call-up to the Senegal national team for the World Cup – a chance for the Blades’ star to put himself in the shop window.

According to The Star, Heckingbottom and the board have privately acknowledged that his value is likely to increase if he is given the chance to perform on the world stage during the international tournament.

The Verdict:

Giving Ndiaye a new deal has to be one of their top priorities because there’s every chance he will run down his deal if talks at Bramall Lane don’t intensify soon.

In fairness, he may decide to do that regardless of whether conversations are going on or not, because he is attracting interest from elsewhere and will probably know that.

With that in mind, it may not make a huge amount of sense for him to sign a new deal, especially when there are no guarantees that he will remain as one of the first names on the teamsheet considering the other options Heckingbottom has at his disposal.

If you were the player in his current situation, you would probably sit tight and wait a bit longer to see what potential opportunities could pop up in January before making a concrete decision on his future.

Right now though, he’s thriving at Bramall Lane and this is why it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if he did put pen to paper on fresh terms, potentially repaying the faith that United have shown in him in recent years.