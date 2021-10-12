Sheffield United transfer stance regarding Manchester United man emerges

Sheffield United believe it will be difficult to secure a deal for exciting Manchester United teenager Amid Diallo in January, per the Sheffield Star.

Slavisa Jokanovic was interested in bringing the 19-year-old to Bramall Lane in the summer according to Sky Sports, but in the end the Ivory Coast international opted for Dutch side Feyenoord.

Before that could be concluded though, Diallo suffered an injury which would cancel the deal completely, meaning that he remains at Old Trafford until at least January.

Diallo is not yet recovered from his injury but Feyenoord remain interested in making a move for the winger in the January transfer window – but so are the Blades.

The Star suggested that Jokanovic could make another move for Diallo when the window re-opens, but the same publication are now reporting that the club have ‘privately conceded’ that it will be tough to conclude a deal to bring the wide player to Yorkshire.

The Verdict

It will be a disappointment for the Blades if they are unable to secure a deal for Diallo considering they wanted him months ago.

22 questions about Sheffield United’s away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 22 Sheffield United's away kit this season is primarily what colour? Yellow Black Pink Orange

But due to the fact that Feyenoord had a deal locked in before the unfortunate injury setback then it only makes sense that it is De Kuip where he heads in January should he get permission.

Location-wise it would make more sense for Diallo to go to Bramall Lane as it’s not far from Manchester, as well as the Championship being a good league to toughen the winger up in.

However United will have their reasons as to why they’d prefer him to go to Holland than the second tier of English football and if the Blades do lose out on him then it won’t be for the want of trying.