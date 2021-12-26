Sheffield United transfer stance on Sander Berge emerges amid Newcastle interest

Sheffield United are expected to ask midfielder Sander Berge if he sees his long term future at the club amid interest from Newcastle United.

With the January transfer window looming, The Star are reporting that the Blades will probe the Norway international before deciding whether to spark ‘an auction’ for the midfielder.

It comes after the newly-rich Magpies were reportedly interested in Berge when the window reopens.

The Star also reported that if Eddie Howe’s side do hold an interest in the central midfielder, then the Blades would find it ‘near-impossible’ to turn down a bid given their financial resources.

If that is to be the case, then Sheffield United will be open to offering the services to Berge to other top-flight clubs at home and abroad to generate a bidding war for the 23-year old.

Berge became the most expensive purchase in United’s history when he completed a £22m move from Genk in January 2020.

However he has spent long periods on the treatment table, and appeared destined to leave following last season’s relegation.

The Norwegian international has made 39 appearances in his time at Bramall Lane and recently made his return from injury in last week’s 1-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The Verdict

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Berge leave, but only if Sheffield United get their asking price.

He was an expensive purchase and hasn’t hit the heights since his arrival.

However, there is still potential there and although currently behind Oliver Norwood, Conor Hourihane and John Fleck in the midfield pecking order, he will be important for the Blades’ play-off push for the second half of the campaign if he stays.