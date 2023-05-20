Sheffield United will bide their time before deciding whether to send striker Will Osula out on another loan spell, according to a report from the Sheffield Star.

The young forward may not be a key part of manager Paul Heckingbottom's plans next season - but he's expected to be taken on the Blades' pre-season trip to Portugal where United's boss and attacking coach Jack Lester will be able to assess him.

It's believed that Heckingbottom is considering making Osula part of his plans despite the fact he didn't make a huge impact in the Championship last season, with the step up to the Premier League likely to be a considerably big one for the 19-year-old who only has a limited amount of senior experience under his belt.

Despite this lack of experience, the Sheffield Star are reporting that the teenager is attracting interest from around a dozen teams at this stage, but it looks as though they will have to wait until later in the summer to secure his services.

The same outlet believes United would like to send the youngster to a Championship club, something that will come as a blow to Bristol Rovers who are interested in him.

What's the state of play in Sheffield United's attacking department?

Oli McBurnie is expected to have his stay extended but Billy Sharp is yet to agree a new deal, potentially opening up a spot for Osula to fill.

Iliman Ndiaye's future may also determine whether the 19-year-old stays or goes - because the Senegal international will be difficult to replace and that's why Heckingbottom may decide to keep Osula at Bramall Lane.

However, some of the money generated from his potential sale could possibly be used to address their forward department and if a couple of additions come in, that could push the teenager down the pecking order.

Daniel Jebbison is another young option and could potentially be retained with United operating with a front two frequently, something that could also boost Osula's first-team minutes.

What next for Will Osula?

If a prediction had to be made on his future, you would have to say another loan move will be sanctioned because there's no shortage of interest in him and the player may want to push for a temporary exit.

This loan move may also pay off for the Blades in the long term because the forward will have the chance to improve and come back to South Yorkshire as a better player.

Throwing him in at the deep end and playing him in the top flight may damage his confidence if he doesn't thrive at the top level, something that surely wouldn't be good for the player.

Retaining him will allow United to have more depth in their forward department, but they also need to think about the bigger picture.

Not loaning him out now may make him a less valuable player in the coming years and he may not be an asset in the top tier yet anyway, so it would make sense to loan him out if they bring in a forward or two this summer.