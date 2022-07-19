Sheffield United transfer stance emerges on key position

Championship side Sheffield United are not planning to bring in another goalkeeper this summer despite Adam Davies’ medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury, according to manager Paul Heckingbottom who spoke to The Star.

This latest setback adds to the Blades’ woes in this department, with first-choice shot-stopper Wes Foderingham suffering from a calf issue at this stage, though he is set to be back in action in time for the start of the new season when they face Watford.

However, Jake Eastwood’s loan move to Ross County and Michael Verrips’ permanent departure has left United with a shortage of options in this area, with younger players now being forced to make the step up to the senior team to provide cover.

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Sheffield United facts?

1 of 25 Sheffield United were founded over 150 years ago Real Fake

Davies will definitely be out of action for their trip to Vicarage Road at the start of next month and may even be on the sidelines when the transfer window shuts, leaving Heckingbottom desperately hoping Foderingham can get fully fit and back into the form he was in last season.

The latter has asserted himself as first-choice shot-stopper following a period of high turnover in the goalkeeping area, with Aaron Ramsdale departing for Arsenal last summer and Robin Olsen ending his loan spell early during the winter to join Aston Villa.

All of these departures have led to their current situation, though Heckingbottom insists this area isn’t at the top of their transfer agenda at this stage, with their budget hinted at as a key reason why they aren’t adding another face in this area.

He said to the Sheffield Star: “In an ideal world, if we had endless funds in the budget to do it, we’d probably do it [sign another goalkeeper].

“But it’s good experience for our young players, to be in and around it, and Wes [Foderingham] of course performed extremely well for us last season.”

The Verdict:

With their parachute payments and the money they received from Ramsdale last summer, they surely have the funds to recruit a third-choice goalkeeper and this is why it’s slightly surprising that the Blades are making do with their current options.

Giving the younger keepers an option to play will be a good experience for them and it could end up paying dividends if they can impress – but relying on younger keepers for a potential promotion push isn’t exactly ideal.

In fact, it could benefit the likes of Jordan Amissah and Dylan Wharton for another stopper to arrive because that could enable one or both to go out on loan and gain experience elsewhere, something that would benefit their development.

However, a short-term option would ideally be needed to ensure the duo’s potential path to the first team isn’t blocked, with Scott Carson or Frank Fielding both coming to mind as two players that have filled that role at Manchester City and Stoke.

It may be difficult to lure a younger goalkeeper to Bramall Lane unless they receive more assurances regarding playing time, so targeting a cheap, veteran stopper would be ideal and it wouldn’t cost too much either.