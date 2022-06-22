Sheffield United transfer stance emerges on first-teamer amid interest

Sheffield United will cash in on fringe player Oliver Burke this summer if a suitable offer is made, according to an update from The Star.

He was briefly given a new lease of life at Bramall Lane by Slavisa Jokanovic last year as he played a part in their opening three league games of the 2021/22 campaign, but quickly fell out of favour with the Serbian.

Following these three appearances, he was limited to cup games after that and though an injury didn’t help his case, he wasn’t given an opportunity to thrive under Paul Heckingbottom as he was sent out on loan to league rivals Millwall in January.

Can you remember how much Sheffield United paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 Aaron Ramsdale £16.5million £17.2million £18million £18.45million

At The Den, he made a respectable 14 league appearances, recording two goals and one assist but made more of an impact than those statistics suggest as he managed to impress Gary Rowett in the English capital.

According to this morning’s report from the South London Press, the Lions are pushing to seal a permanent agreement for the 25-year-old as they look to build a team capable of securing a place in and around the promotion mix once again next season.

And in good news for them, the Blades will sell if a “suitable” bid comes in for his services, though he’s expected to link up with Heckingbottom’s side for pre-season as things stand.

The Verdict:

Although the 25-year-old previously looked as though he was going to become a top-level player, things just haven’t worked out at Bramall Lane for him and this is why the Blades are right to be open to offers with him.

With one year left on his contract, they may as well sell him now, not just giving them a cash injection via a transfer fee but also making space on the wage bill which could help to bring in a free agent or two.

It could be argued that he could be a useful squad option with Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick leaving the club this summer – and Oli McBurnie struggling to get in and amongst the goals.

However, he could potentially block the path of the likes of Daniel Jebbison and Will Osula if he does remain at the Lane, so it would make sense if he was to move on.

The money generated from his sale can then be used to address much-needed areas including their central defence, with at least two options needed there if they are to continue with a back three, as well as a replacement for Morgan Gibbs-White and a defensive midfielder.